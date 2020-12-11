The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Why Wooden Rings?

wooden rings could be perfect for what you are looking for!

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
DECEMBER 11, 2020 09:41
(photo credit: WOODENRINGS.COM)
(photo credit: WOODENRINGS.COM)
You might find that wooden rings could be perfect for what you are looking for! Wood is a symbol of solidity and growth. It is often associated with a married couple's fifth wedding anniversary for what it represents.  A beautiful wedding ring could be perfect for celebrating five years spent together. An anniversary wooden ring is perfect for commemorating one of the most memorable days in your relationship.  WoodenRings.com wooden rings are also an excellent choice for weddings and are becoming an increasingly popular alternative.
What do wooden rings symbolize?
Unlike other metal or stone types, wood is an organic material, and a wooden ring is a potent symbol of life, growth, and strength. Hence, a piece of wood used in the construction of the ring went through a life cycle. Thus, it had to grow vital from seed to tree, and this metamorphosis parallels a relationship between partners in a unique way.
What are the best woods for a wood ring?
The best kinds of wood for wooden rings are generally hardwoods. Not only are these stable, but they also have gorgeous colors and natural grain patterns and they are beautiful in the overall look of the ring. Some popular types include Honduras Rosewood, Hard Maple, East Indian Rosewood, Walnut and Oak. Woodenrings.com carries over 100 varieties of wood from every continent and in every color.
Different woods have different symbolic meanings. For example, maple wood is known as the 'traveler's wood' and is a sign of offering, generosity, and promise. Another popular wood, oak, symbolizes strength and courage. Then there is the concept of birthwood, where a specific wood is particular to a certain month (same as birthstones). Thus, you can choose what holds more meaning to you or go with what you feel looks the best.

(photo credit: WOODENRINGS.COM)
What kinds of wooden rings are available in the market?
The main kinds of wooden rings are solid, bentwood, carved, overlay, and inlay rings. While there are other styles, these are the popular types that you'll come across.
  • Bentwood ring forms by wrapping strips of wood into a tight cylinder. Further, bending them into a ring using special adhesives. Thus, this creates a firm ring that, when sanded and polished, looks simply stunning.
  • Another popular kind of wooden ring is the solid wood ring. This is made by carving the ring out of a solid block of wood. These are the most minimalist and economical and can be made in any type of wood.
  • Wooden laminate rings often contain a metal cylinder around which the wood gets wrapped. Hence, this gives the ring strength and holds its shape. Moreover, the wood then inlaid with a metal strip running around the middle of the ring's circumference. This adds beauty, contrast, and additional durability to the ring.
  • Wood inset rings are among the most popular kinds of wooden rings for men and women. Indeed this consists of a metal ring with wood inlaid in the metal, providing a beautiful contrast between the different materials used. These are the best choice for wooden wedding rings.

(photo credit: WOODENRINGS.COM)
What maintenance does a wooden ring require?
Wooden rings require very little maintenance but they are wood so there is a little bit of upkeep. For example, wood rings generally require a good clean with a polishing cloth to keep the ring's shine and luster. Most woods are not naturally waterproof and may get water damage if submerged for a time in the water. WoodenRings.com puts a waterproof coating on most of its wood rings and offers it as an option on its less expensive models.
  • Don’t expose your wooden rings to harsh chemicals such as bleach or nail polish remover. This applies to most anything though and includes metal rings.
  • Wooden rings from WoodenRings.com are the most durable wooden rings and include a lifetime warranty from damage.

Conclusion
Summing up, there’s no reason to delay buying your wooden ring any longer. There is a wide selection of woods, wood has a special meaning, they are durable and unique and WoodenRings.com has a lifetime warranty on all of its products.
 


Tags art Jewelry wood
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The danger behind Russia's apparent misunderstanding of Israel, Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by