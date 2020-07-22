Adelsons give $25 million to Republican super PAC

Sheldon Adelson and his wife, Miriam, donated a total of $25 million to a Republican super PAC trying to ensure that Republicans maintain the majority in the U.S. Senate.A filing made Monday with the Federal Election Commission show that the billionaire casino mogul and his physician wife each wrote a check last month for $12.5 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, according to reports. The Republican fund, which is controlled by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, raised a total of $30 million in June.It was the couple’s largest donation for the 2020 campaign.Super PACs can spend an unlimited amount with the caveat that they do not work directly with a political candidate.A newspaper reported in February, citing three unnamed Republican fundraisers, that the Adelsons plan to spend $100 million to elect Republicans and reelect President Donald Trump.The Adelsons are known for their generosity to Republicans, pro-Israel causes and medical research. They typically spend tens of millions of dollars on the campaigns of Senate Republicans.