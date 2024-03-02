American preference for Israel over Palestinians remains strong - poll

Among all registered voters in the United States, 40% sympathize with Israel, and 24% sympathize with Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war, according to a New York Times/Sienna poll published on Saturday.

The remaining respondents either sympathized equally with both (15%) or did not know (21%).

Conducted from February 25 to 28, 2024, this survey included 823 respondents with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percent. Of the registered voters, 49% were or leaned Republican, 43% were or leaned Democrat, and 8% did not know or refused to answer.

Voters between the ages of 18 and 29 were significantly more sympathetic to Palestinians (51%), with only 16% sympathizing with Israel. Sympathy for Palestinians declined in each older age group, with 16% of voters over the age of 65 sympathizing with Palestinians and 54% of the age group sympathizing with Israel.

Among those with a bachelor's degree, the percentage of voters who supported Israel compared to Palestinians was 38% and 33%, respectively. Among voters who do not have a bachelor's degree, 46% supported Israel, and 17% supported Palestinians.

The most supportive region of Israel in the US was the Midwest, with 43% of respondents definitively choosing Israel over Palestinians. A third of urban dwellers supported Israel, and a third supported Palestinians respectively. US President Joe Biden (L) and former US president Donald Trump. (credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters, JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS)

Among those who supported Israel, 63% planned to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential elections, and 24% planned to vote for President Joe Biden.

Plans to vote for Donald Trump

Among those who supported Palestinians, 37% planned to vote for President Biden, and 10% planned to vote for Donald Trump. A quarter of respondents who were supportive of Palestinians and 29% of those who were supportive of Israel selected “other” when asked who their choice is for president in 2024.

The primary focus of this survey was to determine who Americans are planning to vote for as president in 2024. Among registered voters, 43% planned to vote for Biden and 48% planned to vote for Trump in the 2024 elections. Among the respondents who voted in 2020, 53% voted for Biden and 41% voted for Trump, indicating a 10% decrease in support for Biden in the next elections.

Among the survey respondents, 44% said Biden’s policies have negatively affected them personally, while only 20% said his policies have positively impacted them. A majority of respondents (57%) said they had an unfavorable view of the current president and 41% had a favorable view .