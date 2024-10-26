Trump slams Harris for partying with Beyoncé amid Israel-Iran tensions, questions US leadership

Former US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for what he described as misplaced priorities amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

At a recent rally in Michigan, Trump condemned Harris for attending a high-profile campaign event with pop star Beyoncé in Houston, Texas, as Israel carried out strategic airstrikes on Iranian military targets.

“We’ve got a war going on in Israel, and she’s out partying,” Trump remarked, stirring applause from his audience. According to coverage by Times of India, Trump emphasized his stance by calling it a “dance party” and claimed Harris’s actions reflected a broader disconnection in the administration.

The former president continued, characterizing Harris’s attendance at the event as tone-deaf in light of the Middle East’s volatile situation. “Nobody is in charge,” he asserted. “Joe Biden is asleep, and Kamala is at a dance party with Beyoncé.” Trump’s remarks underscored his ongoing criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of international crises, particularly concerning US allies in the Middle East.

The Houston event, which attracted approximately 30,000 supporters, was aimed at rallying voters in Texas as Harris campaigned on domestic issues, especially abortion rights. ET Online noted that Beyoncé joined Harris on stage, emphasizing her support with the statement, “I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m here as a mother.” Yet, Harris made no public mention of the unfolding crisis between Israel and Iran, which critics, including Trump, argue signals a lack of urgency within the current administration. Singers Beyonce (R) and Kelly Rowland (L) attend a campaign rally of Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

Meanwhile, Israel has recently intensified airstrikes targeting Iranian military assets under the “Days of Repentance” operation. These strikes are reportedly aimed at disrupting Iran’s growing influence in Lebanon and Syria, with concerns that Iranian forces are planning attacks directed at Israel. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has warned that Iran will “pay a heavy price” for any escalation, signaling the country’s resolve in facing regional threats.

Trump critiques Biden's foreign policy

Trump’s comments reflect a broader critique of what he perceives as the administration’s failure to address pressing foreign policy concerns effectively. He has often painted Biden’s leadership as inattentive and lacking the decisive action he claims to have taken during his term, particularly in the Middle East. “We’re at a tinderbox moment,” Trump continued. “While Israel is facing real threats, this administration is focused on parties and politics.”

The vice president’s appearance alongside Beyoncé has sparked both support and criticism. Harris’s supporters highlight her focus on domestic issues and voter mobilization, while critics question her commitment to international priorities.

Harris’s rally highlighted abortion rights, a polarizing topic in Texas, where recent legislative changes have prompted heated debates. “Momentum is on our side,” Harris declared at the event, urging Texans to vote to secure their future, even as tensions in the Middle East remain a focal point of global concern.