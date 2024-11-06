Small majority of US voters believe support for Israel too strong, exit polls show

A narrow majority of voters said US support for Israel is too strong, according to the preliminary results of the US exit poll on Tuesday night.

32% said they felt the support was too strong, 31% said not strong enough, and 31% replied that they felt the support was about right.

In terms of domestic policy, 39% of voters said undocumented immigrants should be deported, while 57% said they should be allowed to apply for legal status.

45% of voters said their personal finances are worse than 4 years ago, over double the number that reported the same thing in 2020.

The economy was the highest incentive behind voting decisions, with 31% saying that the economy mattered most for their vote, 11% about immigration, 14% about abortion, 35% about democracy, and 4% about foreign policy. People vote in the 2024 US presidential election on Election Day in Southeast Academic Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, US, November 5, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO)

Demographic

53% of voters so far have been women, as to 52% in the 2020 exit poll, according to Reuters.

In terms of racial identity, 71% of voters were white, compared to 67% in 2020. The percentage of black voters decreased from 13% in 2020 to 11%, and the percentage of Hispanics from 13% to 12%, according to Edison research.

Demographically, another result of the exit polls was a decrease in voters with a college degree.

39% of voters, a slight majority, believed undocumented immigrants should be deported.

A 51% majority of voters said they trust Harris more on matters of abortion, but a majority of 51% trusted Trump more on matters of economy. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

A high percentage - 73% - said they felt democracy was under threat.

Early state exit polls

Preliminary results of North Carolina's exit poll showed 43% viewed Trump favorably, and 48% Harris. 69% of voters were white, 23% were black, and 8% Hispanic.

In Georgia, 46% said they viewed Trump favorably, and 49% said they viewed Harris favorably. The majority of voters were white.

In Pennsylvania, 46% viewed Harris favorably and 47% Trump.

In Arizona, Trump and Harris were both favored equally at 46%.

In Michigan, 48% viewed Harris favorably, and 45% Trump.

In Nevada, 47% viewed Trump favorably and 44% Harris.

In Wisconsin, 44% viewed Trump favorably, as to 47% Harris.