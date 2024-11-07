'Not the outcome we hoped for': Former US presidents react to election results

Following Donald Trump’s win in the 2024 presidential election and Vice President Kamala Harris’ concession speech on Wednesday night, America’s former presidents took to social media to express their opinions on the results and congratulate both nominees.

President Joe Biden

“Selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020,” President Biden wrote in a heartfelt post on X/Twitter.

“She will continue to be a champion for all Americans.”

Biden’s comments on the post showed many unhappy users who demanded a recount of the ballots. However, the president had already congratulated Trump on his victory, and Harris said during her concession speech that she was committed "to a peaceful transition of power."

What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire.She’s been a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character.Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when… — President Biden (@POTUS) November 6, 2024

President and Mrs. Obama

“This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for,” the former president and former first lady, Barak and Michelle Obama, wrote in a joint statement on X. Though the couple did congratulate Trump and Senator JD Vance on their victory. U.S. President Obama is joined by former U.S. Presidents Bush and Clinton as they walk out of the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington (credit: REUTERS)

“Progress requires us to extend good faith and grace — even to people with whom we deeply disagree,” they continued.

Here's our statement on the results of the 2024 presidential election: pic.twitter.com/lDkNVQDvMn — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 6, 2024

President and Mrs. Bush

Though largely silent throughout the election cycle, former president George W. Bush was quick to congratulate Trump on his victory, as well as express his belief in the results of the election.

The strong turnout in this election is a sign of the health of our republic and the strength of our democratic institutions," Bush's statement read.

“Laura and I are grateful to the election officials, poll workers, and volunteers who oversaw a free, fair, safe, and secure election," it continued.

Many users in the comments slammed Bush for his silence during Trump and Harris’s campaigns, while others praised the former president for his "classy" statement.

“This was a class move,” one user wrote. “You stayed out of it and then congratulated all parties. Thank you.”

President and Mrs. Clinton

“America is bigger than the results of any one election,” the former president and former first lady Bill and Hillary Clinton posted on X.

“We need to solve our problems and seize our opportunities together," the statement read.

Notably, the Clintons removed the option for users to comment on the post, unlike the posts of the aforementioned former presidents.