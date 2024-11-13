What one US-Israel policy expert thinks of Trump's Defense Secretary pick 

NEW YORK – On the day after Election Day, Michael Makovsky, president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, was hopeful President-elect Donald Trump would name Mike Pompeo as his Defense Secretary.

A week later, Makovsky called Trump’s Defense Secretary selection of Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and Army combat veteran, a “curious appointment.”

Makovsky doesn’t know much about Hegseth but likes what he’s learning about the soon-to-be Pentagon head in terms of his policy views on Israel and Iran.

“Whether you voted for Trump or not, the pro-Israel community has to be extremely pleased with this appointment,” he said.

“Having worked in the Pentagon, it’s a very challenging building to manage. I think it’s the second hardest job after being President,” Makovsky said of the role of Defense Secretary.

Iran as key challenge

“Is he the right person for that? We’ll have to see.”

Makovsky is more confident in Trump’s other national security picks, Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) as national security advisor and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) who will likely be named as Secretary of State.

He called the appointment of Waltz “excellent and very smart” as the Florida congressman is supportive of Israel and tough on Iran.

Though Trump's transition team hasn't officially announced Rubio yet, Makovsky said he's also an excellent choice because he's smart, a good communicator, and excellent for Israel.

The most immediate issue for Trump’s national security team to handle is preventing a nuclear Iran, according to Makovsky.

“We don’t know yet what the situation in the Middle East will be on January 20,” he said, adding if the situation remains the same, it’s important for the administration to be supplying Israel with the weapons it needs to be victorious over Iranian actors.

Makovsky would also like to see America as more of a partner with Israel through their common fight against Iran.

“I do believe that President-elect Trump understands the Iran issue – it seems to me very keenly,’ he said. “He had a record of that in his first term, and by all accounts, the people that he picked, they get it. They all get Iran.”

The question is going to be how exactly Trump will deal with Iran, according to Makovsky, though he feels comfortable saying a Trump White House will enforce its sanctions on Iran and expedite any slowing of weapons supplied to Israel.