Confidence in US elections split along party lines - poll

The majority of voters (57%) want the Trump campaign to stop efforts to challenge election results, but the vast majority (85%) of Trump supporters want these efforts to continue.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 21, 2020 09:42
A TRUMP SUPPORTER holds a placard while ballots are being tabulated in Philadelphia, last Sunday. (photo credit: MARK MAKELA / REUTERS)
American views of the voting process are intensely divided between US President Donald Trump supporters and President-elect Joe Biden supporters, according to a Pew poll conducted more than two weeks after the US presidential elections.
The poll found that 59% of voters said that elections were "run and administered well," but that only 21% of Trump supporters have a positive view of how the elections were run. In stark contract, 94% of Biden supporters responded that the elections were administered well.
The majority of Americans said that they were confident that votes were counted correctly, but more (82%) were confident about the counting of in-person votes than were confident in mail-in ballots (59%).
The majority of voters (57%) want the Trump campaign to stop efforts to challenge election results, but the vast majority (85%) of Trump supporters want these efforts to continue. Some 96% of Biden supporters want these efforts to stop.
Only 31% of voters said that Trump's conduct has been positive since the election, with 54% rating his post-election conduct as poor.
Trump and Biden supporters are also deeply divided on issues relating to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the poll. Another finding was that 16% of Trump supporters support "tighter restrictions on public activity in their communities" and 44% want fewer restrictions, compared to 66% of Biden supporters who support tighter restrictions.
In regard to coronavirus aid, 80% of Americans want the president and congress to pass more aid and 68% of the public want this to be done as soon as possible without waiting for January's presidential inauguration.
President-elect Joe Biden inspires more confidence in Americans on the topic of the management of the coronavirus pandemic. Some 58% are very or somewhat confident that Biden can handle the public health issues caused by the pandemic while 39% said the same of Trump.
The survey was conducted among 11,818 adults in the US.


Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump 2020 United States elections Coronavirus US elections 2020
