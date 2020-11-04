The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Kamala Harris inspires women leaders in her ancestral Indian village

Unlike Harris, who has a degree in law, 34-year-old M. Umadevi - who was elected to the village council in December - dropped out of school when she was 15 on her mother's decision.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020 14:38
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020 (photo credit: TOM WILLIAMS/CQ ROLL CALL/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
(photo credit: TOM WILLIAMS/CQ ROLL CALL/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
More than 8,000 miles (12,870 kms) from Washington, Indian women have been rooting for the "America lady" in the village of U.S. vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris' grandfather.
As locals in Thulasendrapuram's temple held special prayers for a Democratic win in the Nov. 3 election, 34-year-old M. Umadevi - who was elected to the village council in December - said she related to Harris as a fellow woman politician.
"She is a daughter of our village," said Umadevi, who has a five-year-old son and sews clothes to support the income of her husband, a driver.
"This must have been difficult and challenging for her. But anything new is like that. I feel both excited and nervous about my new role also."
The village, located about 320 km (200 miles) south of the city of Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu, is where Harris's maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago.
Harris was born in California to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who both immigrated to the United States to study. She visited Thulasendrapuram when she was five and has talked about walking on Chennai beaches with her grandfather.
The former attorney general of California, 55-year-old Harris is the first black woman and first person of Indian descent nominated for national office by a major party - and only the fourth woman on a presidential ticket.
Umadevi said her priority as a member of the village council, representing some 200 mostly farming families, was to build a tarmac road.
"The first thing on my list is to make sure we have a proper road," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview.
"It is in terrible shape and you can barely call it a road really. A good road will bring better fortune."
AMBITIONS
Unlike Harris, who has a degree in law, Umadevi dropped out of school when she was 15 on her mother's decision.
About 60% of girls in India are educated but some states record a higher rate of over 90%, according to India's last census data.
In Thiruvarur district, where Thulasendrapuram is located, literacy level is more than 82%, with district education officials stating that all girls were enrolled in schools.
Umadevi said education was key if the next generation of girls in the village were to become high achievers like Harris, whose smiling image is plastered on banners in the village wishing her electoral success.
"Today, all our girls study, even if it means going to high school that is a few kilometers away from the village," said Umadevi.
"College is also far but many still go and get a degree," she said, adding that young people in the area still found it hard to get well-paid jobs.
At the Government Higher Secondary School in neighboring Painganadu village, English teacher S. Tamilselvan has been following Harris's campaign speeches and plans to use them to motivate his students.
"She is so articulate and clear," he said.
"My students know about her but I want at least some of them to succeed like her. Most of my students are first generation learners and even the brightest find it difficult to articulate their ambitions."
Hemalatha Raja is also a member of Thulasendrapuram's village council. Like Umadevi, she describes herself as a housewife who was elected for a five year term as 33% of seats were reserved for women.
Despite their lack of formal education or qualifications, the two women share Harris's passion for social justice.
"I want to solve all the problems that people from my neighborhood come to me with," said Raja, 36, who dropped out of school when she was 13, since her parents did not want her to travel out of the village to attend high school.
"I don't know if I can but I want to try. And all this talk about how someone with roots in our village is doing big things in America also encourages me to do a little extra."


Tags Elections Elections 2020 Kamala Harris
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let Yigal Amir be furloughed from prison By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by