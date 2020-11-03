Post-election violence possibility unprecedented – Jewish security groups

Officials from several security organizations have said that their current concern for post-election unrest and violence which could affect the Jewish community is unprecedented and something they have never had to deal with before in such a comprehensive scale. Senior officials from several communal Jewish security groups also identified the threat from far-right, White Supremacist and neo-Nazi groups as the most serious risk to the Jewish community. They nevertheless stated that there have been no specific threats against Jewish targets. Their comments come against the background of what is widely considered to be the most divisive era in the US since the Vietnam War, as sharp political, ideological, and social disagreements in the run up to the election have created a febrile atmosphere in the country. Michael Masters, the national director and CEO of Secure Community Network, a nationwide security organization for Jewish communities, said that it has been working with law enforcement partners for over two months to address the possibility of violence before, during, and after election day. He said that the “threat environment” to Jewish communities had been “the most complex and dynamic” even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and that the health crisis has further intensified this situation. “Economic and social stresses resultant from COVID-19 have been exacerbated by an intense political environment which certain elements are openly using to suggest that violence is appropriate has created a time and place which puts us in an entirely unique situation as a country and a community,” said Masters.
Masters said that the Jewish community has been targeted by extremists from across the ideological spectrum, including from anti-Zionists as well as White Supremacists and neo-Nazis. But he said that while the risk of violence does come from both extremes of the ideological divide, the most dangerous threat is from the far-right. He noted that in the last six years, there have been violent, far-right terrorist attacks in 42 states, as well as Washington DC and Puerto Rico, and that more than 24 individuals associated with far-right extremists over plans to attack Jewish targets have been arrested by federal law enforcement agencies since the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in October 2018. To help prepare Jewish institutions, the SCN has issued comprehensive recommendations to Jewish institutions and organizations around the country regarding security protocols and procedures, reporting of suspicious activity, and coordination with local police and law enforcement agencies. Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America which is one of the parent organizations of SCN along with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, said that he was concerned about the possibility of small groups of extremists taking advantage of protests by either left or right wing activists following the election. “There isn’t a general fear of violence being directed at Jewish institutions, but we have seen that when there are political protests some extreme groups could take advantage and target Jewish institutions,” he said. Fingerhut expressed confidence that the country would be able to get past the caustic political atmosphere that has arisen around the election, saying that the country had done so in the past. Mitch Silber, the executive director of the Community Security Initiative, which oversees security for Jewish institutions in New York City said that it there were two separate scenarios of possible violence against Jews and Jewish communities it has been planning for. One scenario is if Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden wins and incumbent President Donald Trump calls doubt onto the election, as he has frequently intimated. Silber said that White Supremacists, militias, and neo-Nazi groups could direct violence towards Jewish targets in such a situation in the belief that Jews had somehow orchestrated a Biden win. Although he said such groups do not have a large presence in the New York City area, he noted they are present in parts of Pennsylvania not too far from New York.And just last week, an extremist suspected of antisemitic graffiti and putting up antisemitic posters in the upstate New York City of Ithaca was arrested and bomb making material found at his place of residence, as well as rifle parts at a separate location. The other scenario, said Masters, is if Trump wins the election and far-left groups, anarchists, and radicals associated with the antifa amalgam of groups engage in violent protests and riots.Silber said that Jews and Jewish institutions are often not specific targets in such riots but that they have been caught in the middle and attacked during racial justice and other protests that have taken place this year. Like Masters, he said however that violence against Jews in the wake of the election was far more likely to come from the far Right than the far Left. And Silber echoed Master’s perspective that the concern for violence following the election was a unique situation which he had never had to broach in the past. He said specifically that the CSI has not told Jewish institutions and establishments to close down on election day or its aftermath, but have instructed that they make their locations more secure, check their security, cameras, ensure that security personnel are working, review emergency protocols, inspect their properties, ensure that objects which could be thrown at their buildings are removed, amongst other measures. The CSI is also working in close coordination with the New York Police Department, the FBI, and local county police departments especially regarding polling places located in Jewish institutions. Michael Miller, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York within which the CSI operates, said it had prepared hundreds of Jewish instititions in New York City for potential acts of violence, although also noted that there is no intelligence or warnings of specific threats. “We are preparing to ensure that should there be demonstrations, riots, or spillover in which Jewish institutions could get caught up that these institutions are prepared to protect their property and members,” Miller said. And like Masters and Silber, Miller said that the concern for political violence following an election was “an unprecedented situation,” in his lifetime. “People would struggle to think of such a contested election where political emotions are so high that violence is a potential outcome,” he said.