Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu carefully skirted a question by US President Donald Trump on Friday night ahead of the US elections and following the US brokered normalization of relations between Israel and Sudan."You think sleepy Joe could have made this deal, Bibi?" Trump asked Netanyahu, referring to Democratic candidate in the upcoming elections and former vice president Joe Biden. "Do you think he would have made this deal somehow?" He added, "I don't think so."
Netanyahu carefully avoided joining Trump's criticism of Biden and instead said, "Well, Mr. President, one thing I can tell you is we appreciate the help for peace from anyone in America."He nevertheless thanked Trump, saying, "We appreciate what you have done enormously."Footage from the phone call, which has since gone viral online, shows Trump's smile falling as he hears Netanyahu's response."Yeah," he responded curtly.The awkward conversation came less than two weeks before the US elections and one day following the second presidential debate. Polls from various news networks in the US predicted that the debate ended at either a draw between the two candidates or a win for Biden.
Trump: “Do you think Sleepy Joe could have made this deal, Bibi, Sleepy Joe?”Israeli PM Netanyahu: "Uh ... well ... Mr. President, one thing I can tell you is we appreciate the help for peace from anyone in America." pic.twitter.com/LU02tEOXtK— The Recount (@therecount) October 23, 2020
