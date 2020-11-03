Trump supporters hold small demonstration on Jerusalem String Bridge

In a video released by the advertising office that organized the demonstration, the same six supporters can be seen holding the sign numerous times from different angles, accompanied by epic music and moving drone shots. Demonstrators held up a large sign saying "We must thank Trump! Four More Years."In a video released by the advertising office that organized the demonstration, the same six supporters can be seen holding the sign numerous times from different angles, accompanied by epic music and moving drone shots.

The demonstration was organized by the CEO of the "Pirsumei Israel" advertising office and the "Keren Aviya" foundation, businessman Israel Goldberg, who said during the demonstration that "We, the citizens of Israel, would like to thank US President Donald Trump for 4 wonderful years of supportment, encouragement and strengthenment [sic], and wish him another 4 years of successful presidency, for the Middle East, for the United States and for Israel."

"We have received immense sympathy from the Jerusalem public from all the streams and of all ages. The broad campaign we are participating in has brought to the polls many of the American voters living in Israel. We hope for the success of the people of Israel in the upcoming presidential election in America," Goldberg added.

Advocate Marc Zell, chairman of Republican Overseas Israel, said "We must thank President Trump for a list of things he did for us, like recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel; moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem; the cessation of payments to the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA for Palestinian terrorists who harmed Jews; support for sovereignty in the Golan Heights; the marked change in Judea and Samaria's policy of eliminating the shameful agreement between the US and Iran; and of course the signing of peace agreements with the Americas, Bahrain and Sudan." "For years, everything Trump did was a dream," he said.