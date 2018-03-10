Arab Israeli Conflict
By REUTERS
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
By ADAM RASGON
By REUTERS
Tensions have spiked recently over an Israeli border wall, Lebanese offshore energy exploration, and the growing arsenal of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Officials had said soldiers only arrived at scene after Israeli had crossed fence.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Fewer Jews say they are ready to have Arab neighbors and fewer Arabs are accepting of Israel as a state with Jewish majority.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The report is more than three years in the making and many parties globally, including the International Criminal Court, which is itself examining the same issues, have been awaiting its results
Iran's supreme leader says Iran would only negotiate its presence in Syria with other states in the region.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
For Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, the course exemplifies the relevancy of the Shoah for generations to come.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
"Hezbollah declared its ranks in readiness for the past two days, for fear of Israeli aggression on Lebanon."
By LAHAV HARKOV
"No one asks what happens to soldiers and settlers," Rajoub said, targeting them for attack."
“In the past we had to do a lot of explaining to various bodies for our actions but it’s not like that anymore.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
“I think the time has come to apply Israeli law in Judea and Samaria.”
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Protesters walked out of a lecture by Prof. Alan Dershowitz at the Qatar campus of Northwestern University in Doha on Sunday night.
By MICHAEL WILNER
"The United States of America will never compromise the safety and security of the Jewish State of Israel.”
The Palestine Liberation Organization recognized Israel in 1993 before signing a number of agreements with the country, which established the Palestinian Authority.
“The main message of the march is that Palestinian women consider the American president’s decisions about Jerusalem unacceptable.”
The Palestinian Authority paid terrorists and their families over $347 million in 2017.
“The [Islamic Jihad] delegation affirmed its [group’s] commitment to the ceasefire which was reached by way of an understanding in 2014.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,LAHAV HARKOV
Trump has said he would support a two-state solution only if agreed to by both sides.
The Guatemalan embassy is slated to move to Jerusalem this May.
AIPAC is a powerful pro-Israel lobby.
During the second intifada, Israel banned Palestinians residing near Othman bin-Affan Street from driving their cars on the streets adjacent to their homes.
It is crucial that the international community recognizes the threat Iran poses to regional stability.
While in New York City, Abbas rejected an offer to meet with Trump administration officials, according to Fatah Central Committee member Azzam al-Ahmad.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"The Hamas terror organization continues to steal from Gazan residents," said COGAT head Maj.-Gen. Yoav 'Poly' Mordechai.
A Border Police spokesman said the video showed edited images that only partially depicted the event.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
An intelligence official is now being investigated for framing Ziad Itani.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
By GIDEON KOUTS / MAARIV
By GIL HOFFMAN
By UDI SHAHAM
By JEREMY SHARON
