Jewish diaspora expresses concern as Iranian drones launch toward Israel

Jewish diaspora organizations expressed concern for Israel and increased their own security preparedness as Iran launched drones against Israel on Saturday night.

The Jewish Federation said it was comforted by IDF statements that the situation was under control and by the statements of support by the United States of America, but was watching "Iran's launch of an attack on Israel with extreme concern."

"We are monitoring the situation very closely and join in prayer for our brothers and sisters in Israel."

Preparing for attacks in the diaspora

The Conference of European Rabbis said that Jewish communities in Europe were raising their level of preparedness, given the history of Iranian proxies attacking Jewish targets on the continent.

"We are closely monitoring the Iranian attack on Israel and its implications for the security of Jews in the diaspora," said conference president Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt. 'We are in contact with all the leaders of the Jewish communities and security officials across the continent. I call on all Jews across Europe to remain vigilant in community institutions and to act responsibly in the public sphere."