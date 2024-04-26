Terrorist stabbing attack leaves 18-year-old woman in serious condition

An 18-year-old woman was stabbed by a terrorist in Ramle, central Israel, on Friday afternoon, according to Magen David Adom.

The woman is in serious condition, as the terrorist stabbed her upper body. She is now being treated in Shamir Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

The terrorist has been neutralized.

Treating the victim of the attack

MDA received the call at 16:41 and paramedics were quickly on the scene. Terrorist stabbing attack in Ramle leaves 18-year-old woman in serious condition. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

MDA Medicycle Unit EMT Mendy Amitai said "We were rapidly on scene, found an 18-year-old conscious female with a stab wound to her upper body. We dressed the injury and stopped the bleeding, and she was evacuated in an MDA MICU to hospital, conscious and in serious condition."

This is a developing story.