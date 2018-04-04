April 04 2018
Nisan, 19, 5778
Report: Israeli beaten to death in St Petersburg

The 27-year-old was evacuated to the hospital five days earlier with a serious brain injury, fractured ribs and bones and injuries to his spleen, liver and face.

By
April 4, 2018 13:48
A general view shows the Saint Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia

A general view shows the Saint Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia. (photo credit: MAXIM ZMEYEV/REUTERS)

An Israeli citizen died on Tuesday, succumbing to his wounds after being severely beaten on the street in St Petersburg, Russian news site Fontanka reported.

Mikhail Verevskaya, who was 27, was reportedly evacuated to the hospital five days earlier with a serious brain injury, fractured ribs and bones and injuries to his spleen, liver and face.

According to preliminary information, the incident, described by Fontanka as a "street brawl" occurred late in the evening on March 28.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the incident. Police detained a suspect, who later released on bail but is forbidden from leaving the city.

According to Israel Russian site newsru.co.il, Verevskaya was born in Pushkin, studied at the the St. Petersburg State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering and later immigrated to Israel, serving in the IDF for two years and living in Jerusalem, before returning to Russia

Verevskaya’s wife was at a maternity ward, due to give birth, according to reports.


