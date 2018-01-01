Cigarettes After Sex to light up Tel Aviv

Cigarettes After Sex, one of the biggest American buzz bands on the indie rock landscape, will be making their Israel debut on May 11 at the Barby Club in Tel Aviv.



The Brooklyn-via-Texas outfit’s ambient, dreamy music will comfort fans of the Cocteau Twins, Mazzy Star and Red House Painter, among many antecedents.





Formed in 2008 by Greg Gonzalez, its one permanent member, the band gained millions of word-ofmouth views on You- Tube before releasing their self-titled debut album in June 2017.Their song “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” was featured in the hit TV show The Handmaid’s Tale. The show is being produced by the ZUZZ Agency (Ohad Ezraty), and tickets are available at https://www.eventer.co.il/cigarettesaftersex.In other music news, the Ringo Starr show slated for Tel Aviv on June 23 at Menorah Mivtahim Arena has been officially announced. Starr will be accompanied by luminaries Steve Lukather of Toto, Greg Rollie of Journey and Graham Gouldman of 10cc. Tickets for the show go on sale on Wednesday at *2007 or www.2207.co.il – with prices ranging from NIS 250 to NIS 1,294.