Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Bernie Sanders to Netanyahu: you are using antisemitism as a distraction

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Senator Bernie Sanders released a statement on Thursday addressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing the Israeli leader of labeling criticism of Israel antisemitic in order "to distract us from the immoral and illegal war policies of your extremist and racist government." 

The statement came in response to a video posted by Netanyahu to X on Wednesday, addressing ongoing pro-Palestinian demonstrations, many of which are explicitly pro-Hamas, at university campuses in the United States. 

In the video, Netanyahu "equated criticism of his government's illegal and immoral war against the Palestinian people with antisemitism," the statement said. 

