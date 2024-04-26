Yeshiva University re-opens admissions amid safety concerns at other campuses

Yeshiva University, the flagship Modern Orthodox institution in New York City, has re-opened its admissions process as pro-Palestinian encampments, many of them explicitly pro-Hamas, have raised safety concerns for Jewish and Israeli students.

The school will reopen its portal for undergraduate applicants, Berman said, and he has reserved places in a special track to pursue an undergraduate degree through some courses in Israel and others in the United States.

"We have also heard from top-tier faculty across the country who are feeling uncomfortable on their current campuses and are interested in being part of an institution whose core values align with our own," Berman added. "As we continue to expand, we are creating new faculty positions in a number of fields."