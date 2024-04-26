IDF, Hezbollah exchange fire, Pentagon tracking mortar attack on Gaza aid site
IDF, Hezbollah exchange fire on Lebanon border • Pentagon tracking mortar attack near planned US-Gaza aid stockpile zone • Cabinet approves foreign observers' visits to imprisoned terrorists
Extended cabinet approves foreign observers' visits to Nukhba terrorists in prison
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir opposed the move and demanded that the hostages receive visits by international delegations as well.
The extended cabinet approved plans for an Israeli judge, accompanied by two foreign observers, to visit Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons for being part of Hamas's Nukhba forces, according to Israeli media.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich reportedly opposed the decision.
According to Walla, citing an Israeli official, such visits will be part of a try-out plan, with Israel approving the identity of the observers before the visits.
The official also added that Israel does not allow the Red Cross to visit the terrorists since the international organization does not visit the hostages.
Earlier on Thursday, Israeli media reported the cabinet was set to discuss a British suggestion that British representatives should be allowed to visit Hamas Nukhba terrorists in prison so they can get an impression of the conditions in which the terrorists are detained.
Ben-Gvir: 'Visits harm deterrence'
Following the decision, Ben-Gvir stated, “Unfortunately, once again, the Prime Minister is leading a wrong policy that harms deterrence. The decision today in the cabinet to force upon me visits by foreign observers to the prisons to check the condition of terrorists is a serious mistake,” on a post on X, formerly Twitter.
לצערי שוב רה״מ מוביל מדיניות שגויה שפוגעת בהרתעה. במקום לכנס את הקבינט לאשר פעולה ברפיח ובצפון, מכנס את הקבינט כדי לאשר ביקורים של משקיפים בינלאומיים לרוצחי הנוחב׳ה.— איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) April 25, 2024
ההחלטה היום בקבינט לכפות עלי ביקורי משקיפים זרים בבתי הכלא שיבדקו את מצבם של מחבלי הנוחב׳ה, היא טעות חמורה.…
“Our hostages in Gaza are abused, with no visits and no concerns for their rights. These visits harm deterrence and negotiations with Hamas, raise the morale of the terrorists, may lead to prison riots, and beyond that, it is a violation of Israeli sovereignty and an opening for international intervention in other issues in the future. No country that respects its sovereignty and security would allow this to happen,” he added.Go to the full article >>
Pentagon tracking mortar attack near planned US-Gaza aid stockpile zone
Ryder said it's important to highlight this occurred before any US forces started moving any supplies, and no US assets were damaged. It's unclear if any Israeli assets sustained damage.
The Pentagon is aware of reports that a small number of mortars landed in the vicinity of the marshalling yard area for humanitarian assistance that will eventually be the delivery site off the coast of Gaza.
The Pentagon is tracking some type of mortar attack causing minimal damage in the vicinity of the marshaling yard area for US delivery of humanitarian aid off the coast of Gaza, Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Thursday afternoon.
Ryder said it’s important to highlight this occurred before any US forces started moving any supplies and no US assets were damaged. It’s unclear if any Israeli assets sustained damage.
Ryder added that the USNS Benavidez has begun to construct the initial stages of the temporary pier and causeway at sea.
Cyprus is where aid will be stockpiled and loaded on the ships and Gaza is the shore where eventually this temporary causeway will connect, Ryder said.
The marshalling yard eventually will be in the vicinity of where the causeway will connect to, Ryder said but the two essential pieces in the middle are the temporary pier which is out at sea and the causeway which will eventually join land and be anchored.
Not enough communication
According to Ryder, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has yet to speak with his Israeli counterparts on reports of mass graves found in Gaza with allegations of war crimes committed in the killing of the Palestinians found in the graves.
Earlier Thursday, a State Department spokesperson said further information has been requested from Israel regarding the mass graves. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel faced scrutiny over the US' decision to allow Israel to conduct its own investigation into these allegations and not answer calls for an independent investigation.Go to the full article >>
IDF, Hezbollah exchange fire on Lebanon border
Hezbollah attacked IDF troops in the Mount Dov area of Northern Israel with anti-tank missiles early Friday morning, according to Israeli media.
The IDF responded with artillery fire at the source of the fire, while the air force struck multiple targets in southern Lebanon.Go to the full article >>
Important facts
- Important facts 1