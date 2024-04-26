IDF, Hezbollah exchange fire, Pentagon tracking mortar attack on Gaza aid site

Hamas terrorists who were caught during the October 7 massacre and during the IDF operation in the Gaza Strip, seen at a courtyard in a prison in southern Israel, February 14, 2024 (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The extended cabinet approved plans for an Israeli judge, accompanied by two foreign observers, to visit Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons for being part of Hamas's Nukhba forces, according to Israeli media.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich reportedly opposed the decision.

According to Walla, citing an Israeli official, such visits will be part of a try-out plan, with Israel approving the identity of the observers before the visits.

The official also added that Israel does not allow the Red Cross to visit the terrorists since the international organization does not visit the hostages.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli media reported the cabinet was set to discuss a British suggestion that British representatives should be allowed to visit Hamas Nukhba terrorists in prison so they can get an impression of the conditions in which the terrorists are detained.

Ben-Gvir: 'Visits harm deterrence'

Following the decision, Ben-Gvir stated, “Unfortunately, once again, the Prime Minister is leading a wrong policy that harms deterrence. The decision today in the cabinet to force upon me visits by foreign observers to the prisons to check the condition of terrorists is a serious mistake,” on a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Our hostages in Gaza are abused, with no visits and no concerns for their rights. These visits harm deterrence and negotiations with Hamas, raise the morale of the terrorists, may lead to prison riots, and beyond that, it is a violation of Israeli sovereignty and an opening for international intervention in other issues in the future. No country that respects its sovereignty and security would allow this to happen,” he added.