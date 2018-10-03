03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
By TAMARA ZIEVE
La vision d’une « Grande Syrie » qui guidait Assad père, apparaît nettement moins dangereuse que celle d’une Syrie plus modeste au service des intérêts impérialistes de l’Iran
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
An eyewitness report from Aleppo where rebels battle the heavily armed forces of the Syrian regime.
By JONATHAN SPYER
With groups such as the SNC having failed to provide coherent leadership for the revolution, local rebel commanders are taking charge.
Assad scaling down areas he seeks to control, but making supreme effort to hold on to Damascus, Aleppo.
Syria’s Kurds are sitting out the civil war, which they see as a clash between Assad's regime and Turkish-backed Sunni Arabs.
March 23 Syrian intelligence document details strategy to counter rebel sentiment, create links between rebels, "Zionist regime."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Forewarnings of an assault by Assad on Aleppo echo the daunting days before Gaddafi descended on Benghazi.
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
White House spokesman says attack is "of great concern," but allegations still being investigated.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
By REUTERS
White House spokesman says attack is "of great concern"; after Russia FM accuses rebels, admit has not yet been "fully verified."
Human Rights Watch says Syria has stepped up missile strikes, with over 141 civilian casualties last week, including 71 children.
An eyewitness report from Aleppo where rebels battle the heavily armed forces of the Syrian regime
Secret documents from the files of the Syrian Foreign Ministry; intelligence 1940s Middle Eastern affairs.
By SECRET DOCUMENTSS
Syrian government forces, with critical help from Iran-backed militias and the Russian air force, recovered full control of Aleppo some 14 months ago, driving out rebels from the city.
A statement said the Turkish forces responded with retaliatory fire, without specifying who the militants behind the attack were.
"It's like winning a medal, it’s like going to the Olympics and your team for the first time wins the bronze medal or the silver medal".
His father expressed surprising feelings about the media's use of his son.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The bomb hit a bus convoy carrying 5,000 people that were supposed to have been granted safe passage out of their besieged town.
The chairman of Yad Vashem Holocaust museum says international organizations should be founded "with the express purpose of averting future crimes against humanity."
A new deal is being negotiated to complete the evacuation of rebel-held areas of Syria's east Aleppo which ground to a halt on Friday.
Will the Syrian rebels in the south share the same fate of the resistance groups in Aleppo? An in-depth look at the current and unsteady state of the southern front.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
"Instead of focusing on the fact that 500 people are killed in Syria every day, the international community would rather criticize Israel," says DM.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Hezbollah-back forces loyal to Assad are stopped by rebel fighters in main Syrian city; human rights leaders fears bloodshed.
Assad opposition to use planned meeting with officials to accelerate military aid from West.
Death toll averages more than 5,000 a month since July, according to UN human rights office; fears over Aleppo heighten.
Alarmed by Assad's swift advances and hoping to turn the tide, Washington might decide later this week on whether to start arming the rebels.
Britain informs use of suspected chemical weapons by Syrian government in March and April.
Exiled Syrian chemical arms scientist discusses Assad's arsenal, says he has used small quantities of sarin to stop rebel advances.
Aleppo resident recounts detainment with Free Syrian Army; brutal tactics rampant amid third year of violence.
By MICHEL STORS/THE MEDIA LINE
Masks made from container, coal, cotton soaked in soda; rebels say alerts of imminent use of chem. weapons by regime are more frequent.
By YASSER OKABI
Syrian Observatory says Assad forces dropped the 2 gas bombs from army helicopter; woman, 2 children killed, 16 injured.
Western diplomats say chemical weapons were used "in a sporadic way" at least once, but don't specify further details.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, REUTERS
Point of conflict is the free access for UN investigators to all places where chemical weapons were allegedly used.
Throughout Northern Syria, rumors that chemical weapons were used in an Aleppo neighborhood have everyone on edge.
Secretary-General Ban makes announcement after Syrian gov't request probe into allegations that chemical weapons were used.
Ban warns Assad on unconventional weapons; Damascus calls for UN probe into attack; US: No evidence to back report of attack.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN, MICHAEL WILNER
Russia FM says attack a 'dangerous development; UK: Chemical arms need 'serious response from international community.'
Foreign Office responds to media reports regarding chemical weapons attack in Syria, saying use of weapons would demand a serious response from int'l community; Turkey rejects Syrian accusation as Assad's gov't deny usage.
State says Turkey, Qatar bear responsibility for attack in northern province of Aleppo as Syrian Observatory for Human Rights say 26 killed; rebels say not behind chemical weapon attack, blame Assad's government.
SANA news agency accuses Syrian opposition of using chemical weapons in an attack in the northern province of Aleppo, says majority of casualties civilians; reports come amid concerns over fate of Assad's chemical arsenal.
World body's commission of inquiry on Syria says mass killings have 'taken on sectarian overtones'
Invitations to negotiate regime change turned down in protest of "international silence" after killing and destruction in Aleppo.
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights say some 90 people killed after a car bomb blast in Damascus, bombings in Barzeh.
Russian official describes calls to refer suspected war criminals in Syria to the International Criminal Court as "untimely."
Syrian army shoots, stabs 106 people, including women, children in Homas; over 80 killed by twin explosions at Aleppo university.
A collapse of daily life leads many Syrians to struggle to get food and medicine.
Like many basic commodities in Syria, bread is heavily subsidized by the government. But the war has disrupted production and created long lines.
All international airlines halt flights into and out of Damascus as fighting continues with no end in sight.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Observatory for Human Rights confirms ambush on three checkpoints around northern province of Idlib, bordering Turkey.
Opposition activists report at least 90 wounded in the explosions in a government-controlled district of northern Syrian city;.
Moscow sends message to West, Gulf Arabs not to intervene militarily in Syria; report: Assad tours Aleppo, orders city "cleansed."
UNESCO deplores destruction in Old City, Syria's "cultural jewel"; Syrian forces shell rebel strongholds; air strikes kill 17.
The Media Line visits Syria: "As soon as we were on Syrian land, we were quickly greeted by the cruelties of war."
Syria TV claims explosive attached to motorcycle causing "terrorist" blast; opposition group says attack aimed at security patrol.
Syrian government fighter jet seen bursting into flames in video; Syria TV says plane crashed due to technical problems.
At least 20 killed in 2nd day of offensive to retake northern Damascus suburbs, rebels say; Assad forces using heavy artillery.
Syrian envoy claims Israel, US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar intelligence running military operation centers in Turkey; used to oversee rebels' battles.
As Assad's forces continue to bombard Aleppo, the number of Syrian refugees in Turkey nears 50,000.
Syrian forces fight rebels for control of country's biggest city; Hillary Clinton to hold talks with Turkey over Syria crisis.
Syria forces attack rebel frontline in Salaheddine district; jets bombard Damascus as onslaught continues, resident says.
Ambassador to UN warns of Syria weapons cache; UNGA approves non-binding resolution on Syria escalation.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER
Assembly approves non-binding resolution expressing "grave concern" at escalation; Syrian forces storm last rebel stronghold in Damascus, blast Aleppo with helicopters; Ban: Potential war crimes being committed.
Syrian gov't should not be expected to willingly relinquish power to its opponents, Lavrov says; Assad's helicopters pound Aleppo.
UN human rights chief Navi Pillay urges Assad, rebels to keep civilians out of harm's way as Aleppo confrontation looms.
Tank columns moving on Syria's commercial capital along with air strikes represent serious escalation of Assad's efforts to crush rebellion, State Department says.
Witnesses say young men summarily executed; Rebels seize border post with Turkey, army infantry school.
Helicopter gunships bombard Damascus neighborhoods; rebels say undertaking battle to "liberate Aleppo."
First time outskirts of capital have been shelled; Government forces seeking to flush out rebels.
General in Free Syria Army: 170 tanks arrive north of Aleppo; move follows Turkish air defense deployment along border.
Documents obtained by Al Jazeera call on army to "carry out large-scale cleansing campaign in Idlib, towns near Aleppo."
For 2nd day running, explosion attributed by state to terrorists hits near state security office; police crush Damascus march.
Opposition sources say blast occurred near security office; rights group reports unspecified number of deaths, injuries.
Aleppo rally shows authorities can still rally mass support despite waves of unrest across the nation.
By OREN KESSLER AND REUTERS
Gov't troops continue violent crackdown, firing on protesters across country, including in cities of Hama and Deir al-Zor.
Government security forces open fire on demonstrators after Friday prayers in Deir al-Zor; two killed in Aleppo, one in Homs, three in Damascus suburbs, two more near Turkish border.
Hundreds of Syrian refugees cross into Turkey; troops storm village near border; Syrian foreign minister plays down international pressure.
Minority fears change in secular Syria, concerned over plight of Christians in Iraq, Egypt; community says it has Biblical roots.
Shin Bet chief: It will be very difficult to return genie to the bottle; 16 US senators call for tougher sanctions against Syria.
By OREN KESSLER
Syrian opposition releases what it claims is regime’s crackdown strategy; Assad says he has ordered cabinet reshuffle, detainees freed.
Human rights group calls for political prisoners to be released after 30 are arrested at peaceful protests in Damascus and Aleppo.
Chaldean Catholic Bishop of Aleppo tells 'Post' Lebanon is concerned about the consequences of Iranian President's visit.
By LISA PALMIERI-BILLIG
After a sustained siege of the city’s rebel- controlled quarters and virtually indiscriminate killing of citizens, the largest human evacuation of the Syrian war took place in Aleppo.
By SARIT ZEHAVI
A dramatic change in Syria’s regime is not only a moral imperative, but also an Israeli interest.
By AVIGDOR LIBERMAN
Ambassador to UN says Iranians assisting Assad's henchmen; GA approves non-binding resolution expressing "grave concern" at escalation; Syrian forces storm last rebel stronghold in Damascus, blast Aleppo.
A Jewish-American couple's adventures in Syria and Lebanon.
By BARNEY R. WHITESMAN
Syrian forces bombard rebel frontline; insurgents hope gov't troops will defect en masse when main offensive on city begins.
Syrian rebel fighters claim troops loyal to Assad "forced to retreat", UNHCR estimates up to 18,000 displaced within city.
Activists and Syrian state television reports that soldiers and civilians were killed in two explosions.
Protesters reject Assad speech; security forces block roads around Aleppo; Syrian president issues general amnesty after promising reforms.
Pardon 2nd of its kind in 3 weeks; thousands turn out for pro-Assad rallies, 3 killed; Red Cross says regime agrees to give access to civilians.