Russia slams Israel for alleged airstrike on Syrian airports

Israeli Air Force strikes on Syrian airports are "a flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and of the basic principles of international law" the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a Friday statement.

The press statement details that on Thursday Israel conducted strikes in Syria that caused damage to the runways at Damascus and Aleppo international airports. The strikes caused the airports to suspend their operations.

"Important civilian infrastructure facilities like airports have again been chosen as targets for an attack on Syria. This posed a real threat to innocent people and international air traffic security," the statement alleged.

"Strikes could lead to escalation"

The ministry went on to state that the airstrikes, coming amid Israel's war on the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, "could provoke armed escalation across the entire region" and said that such actions taken by Israel "must not be allowed to continue." Ofek 1 images of Damascus International Airport (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

On Friday, Reuters reported that Syrian state news agency, SANA, citing the Syrian transport ministry, said that the Aleppo airport would be back in service at 8:00 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT).