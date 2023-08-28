Israeli 'airstrike' puts Aleppo airport out of service, Syria says

An Israeli air 'aggression' put Aleppo International Airport out of service, the Syrian defense ministry said on Monday.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack...targeting Aleppo International Airport," a military source said.

The alleged Israeli airstrike took place at 4:30 a.m., according to Syrian state media SANA.

In the attack, runways at the airport were damaged, rendering it out of service, as per the report. "The aggression caused material damage to the airport's runway and put it out of service," the source added.

This is a developing story.