Syria's Aleppo airport struck in alleged Israeli airstrike, damage caused

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 30, 2023 17:57

The Aleppo International Airport in Syria was struck on Saturday afternoon in an alleged Israeli airstrike, according to Syrian media.

"At approximately 5:20 pm today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting several points south of the city of Aleppo.

"The aggression resulted in some material losses," said Syrian state media SANA.

Lebanese media claim 3 killed and 2 wounded from the strike. 

"Three civilians were martyred and two wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression that targeted the farms of the village of Al-Dhahabiya in the southern countryside of Aleppo," Lebanese news site Al Mayadeen reported.

This is a developing story.
