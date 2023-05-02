Syrian media reported on Monday evening that air defense systems were activated in Aleppo, apparently due to an attack aimed at the city's international airport.

Reuters reported that Israel was behind the airstrike.

Recent attack in western Syria

This was the second reported attack in 72 hours after Syrian official media outlet SANA reported on Saturday that several targets in the Homs region in western Syria were also attacked.

Initial reports on social media claimed the strikes were 15 km. south of Homs near a town called Shinshar on Syria’s M5 highway.

Pro-Syrian regime media such as Al-Mayadeen claimed the strikes wounded three people who were injured by a fire that was started in a fuel tank because of the strikes. Fire and explosions were seen on video posted online that was alleged to be from the site of the strikes. The explosions could relate to secondary explosions from munitions that exploded.

Seth Frantzman contributed to this report.