03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Former members of Dire Straits have recreated their 1980s magic with a new singer/guitarist in the lead role.
By DAVID BRINN
The Koby Mandell Foundation was established in 2001 by Rabbi Seth and Sherri Mandell after their 13-year old son Koby was murdered.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Your Taxes: As the year-end is getting closer, now is a good time to do some last-minute tax planning.
By LEON HARRIS
On Yom Kippur we are reminded that penitence, prayer and charity may avert the severe decree. The Israeli tax law has recently been amended to encourage giving to charity.
Winners of the Genesis Prize get to award one million dollars to organizations of their choice.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF,REUTERS
The woman took a week off of work and donated over $500 worth of food to the food pantry before being told she was no longer welcome.
By JTA
150 students from three US states join Chabad’s efforts to provide relief.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The head of the Reform Movement in Israel, Rabbi Gilad Kariv, said he was not surprised by the findings of the study.
By GIL HOFFMAN
US federal appeals court upholds convictions of Holy Land Foundation leaders for funneling money and supplies to Hamas.
By REUTERS
It may not dominate the headlines, but the Christian Broadcasting Network’s latest documentary spotlights dedicated Israelis who provide humanitarian relief worldwide
By NOA AMOUYAL
The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has made Israel a focus of its efforts by providing funding for numerous projects including one that it hopes will help people see the country for what it truly is
By JOSH HASTEN
Leket Israel collects surplus from restaurants, caterers, hotels and farms to distribute to the needy.
By LAURA KELLY
By basing its approach to philanthropy on investments,
portfolio-building, one Jewish group is making Safed a better place.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
By YAD EZRA V'SHULAMIT
The Jerusalem based free dental clinic kicks off its second year of providing free dentures to those in need.
By SARAH LEVI
More than 700 bikers set to take part in 'Wheels of Love,' which aims to raise NIS 7m. for pediatric rehab hospital.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Third annual mountain climb adds additional $200,000 for Wolfson Medical Center's operations funded by Save A Child’s Heart.
The Israel Tennis Centers premiere tennis center in Ramat Hasharon was named on Monday in honor of Larry and Mary Greenspon.
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
Social organization ZE.ZE does good business – and good deeds.
By RACHEL MYERSON
For the first time, Yonatan Razel speaks about his daughter’s accident and her treatment at the hospital, which he says made her ‘come back to life.’
By BARRY DAVIS
Yehuda Poliker is performing at a charity concert for the Woman to Woman shelter for battered women, which provides a temporary home for those in need.
Outgoing president of the Jerusalem Foundation looks back on 57 years with the city's largest organization.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Jerusalem is the poorest city in the country, according to a recent report by the Central Bureau of Statistics, with nearly half of the city’s residents living under the poverty line.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Kfar Saba resident Ronelle Tabadis suffers from a rare form of cancer and needs to receive a polio virus based treatment in North Carolina.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Commemorating Omer Sayag, a gifted Lego builder who died of cancer before reaching the age of nine, the tower will be built in Rabin square in Tel Aviv and reach the height of 36 meters.
During the TLV Night Run, widow Sara Omer laced up her running shoes and showed her children the importance of resolve in times of tragedy.
With the Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, founder David Rubin is determined to rebuild a bloc of communities he believes to be on the front line of the battle for sovereignty in the Land of Israel.
According to the Jewish Agency, there currently is a waiting list of 27,000 low-income Israeli seniors, half of whom are Holocaust survivors, for subsidized housing.
“We are throwing away good food people can eat and nobody is doing anything to fix it.”
"There's a reason God gave these diamonds to the poorest people in the world and made the richest people want them. This is Tikun Olam."
As the world observes the International Day of Poverty on Tuesday, IFCJ is doing what it can for impoverished citizens of Israel.
By RACHEL COHEN
By MICHAL GALANTI
Since 1982, ALEH continues to be the country’s leading network of facilities for children with severe disabilities.
Food distribution marathon feeds Israel’s poor.
The first Israeli woman to swim the English Channel tells about the challenge.
By TALI KORD
Why would anyone hand over his CEO position to a nine year old boy?
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The latest social news from Israeli life.
Standout American comedian Brian Regan to headline Comedy for Koby Tour around Israel
By AMY SPIRO
Tali Hatuel and her 4 daughters were murdered by terrorists in 2004. On the 13th anniversary of the attack, Hatuel’s parents tell ‘Metro’ how they choose to embrace life & find the strength to go on.
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
3 Israeli winners of Breaking Barriers, an initiative led by Itzhak Perlman, discuss their efforts to create a more inclusive society and show that a love of art & music is for everyone.
The NIS 200 million state-of-the-art center houses nation’s largest and most advanced disability-accessible facilities.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews allocated some NIS 5 million to help elderly in need across Israel.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
HaNoar HaOved VeHaLomed, Dror Israel and the Combat Genocide Association collected about 3,000 boxes of winter clothing and supplies as part of Operation Human Warmth.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
Since its establishment in 2009, Israel Gives has raised a total of NIS 140m. for charitable organizations.
Beit Issie Shapiro's founder Naomi Stuchiner talks about her pioneering journey of helping others
By GABRIEL SMITH
The issue of tax deductions for charitable donations has caused a stir in the US Jewish community, adding to an already stormy election season.
By JAN JABEN-EILON
Four people are accused that they used more than $2.5m. in donations to 19 charities for personal expenses.
Twelve-year-old Noa Weinzweig decided to use her bat mitzvah earnings to buy a 3-day holiday for survivors.
Elie Klein is putting his gluttony to good use by rasing Hanukka gelt for charity in 3rd annual sufganiya binge.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Recognizing the importance of early childhood education, two women set out to implement change in Ghana.
By MAXINE DOVERE/JNS.ORG
Barbara Silverman learned life’s lessons the hard way and, because of that, takes full advantage of every day.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
You must help repeatedly with him (Exodus 23:5)
By SHLOMO RISKIN
An Israeli hi-tech marketing expert is literally running a charity campaign – in the Sahara.
By LIAT COLLINS
Ten years ago a wealthy entrepreneur was living the life...then he was struck with a rare form of leukemia
By PAMELA PELED
Charity ides raise cash for children's hospital
IsraAID’s global disaster response realizes the dream of the Jewish state being a light unto the nations.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Donate NIS 1,000 toward tennis coaching for Arab/Jewish kids, and you can say hi to Cliff Richard.
Jay considers teens living in these conditions to be true heroes.
By TRACEY SHIPLEY
Geerz fills a real need for kids who don’t get the tools they require to thrive in life.
...with a loving touch
By HANNAH KATSMAN
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
Londoner Naomi Coleman is running the Tel Aviv Marathon to raise money for a charity set up in her late brother’s name.
A website allows users to give small donations to a Jewish non-profit as an alternative to tangible presents.
The Financial Action Task Force, an international body that combats money laundering and terrorist financing, has warned Pakistan it faces inclusion on a watch list for financing terrorism.
The video produced for charity War Child Holland shows the Caped Crusader running around a dusty refugee camp in Lebanon with an eight-year-old Syrian boy, Kadar.
'Tmura' receives largest boost yet; The Israeli Public Service Venture Fund has raised nine million dollars over 11 years.
The Jaffa Institute, which assists Jaffa’s disadvantaged children and their families, raises NIS 1.5 million.
International Fellowship of Christians and Jews gives contribution to emergency fund that equips rescue forces.
International Federation of Christians and Jews distributes food-aid vouchers to some 65 towns and villages across the country.
By RUTH EGLASH
Hazon Yeshaya head who is under investigation due to suspicions of widespread misuse of donation money reports feeling unwell.
By YAKKOV LAPPIN
Charity received funds from Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, "sold food for profit," police suspect.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Welfare minister slams "degrading" policies of food aid charities; NGOs say minister is out of touch, comments were uncalled for.
Welfare minister said he opposes "throwing boxes of food at the poor," accuses charities of exploiting Passover for photo-ops.
What do you get if you mix a charity with smart phone technology? An app that helps the needy, of course.
Investigation follows complaints about Jerusalem-based humanitarian aid network Hazon Yeshaya.
Hundreds protest in Jerusalem's Shabbat Square after six suspects were arrested in Mea She'arim financial scandal.
By JEREMY SHARON
Jerusalem: Suspects detained for allegedly pocketing tens of millions of shekels in charity scam.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JEREMY SHARON
In effort to clear his name, director and founder of Hazon Yeshaya
Rabbi Abraham Israel publishes conclusions of internal audit.
HaGashash HaHiver to perform alongside A-List Israeli comedians in a benefit for The Tal Center for Integrative Oncology.
On Purim we don’t only celebrate our victory over annihilation we are also reminded to regard every member of Israel as family and worthy of our attention.
By ARYEH LURIE
The “We Are the World” singers declared that “love is all we need.” The world must go way beyond loving one another and donating.
By DOV LIPMAN
Imagine if children throughout Israel spent the year leading up to their bar and bat mitzvas raising funds to bring electricity and water to children in Africa.
The super-zedaka formula for great charity.
By AARON KATSMAN
Imagine Jews around the world using the Internet to search through a number of charities in Israel and choosing where to give their money knowing exactly how it will be spent.
By ORI BEN-SHLOMO
Any day can be a Good Deeds Day and tikkun olam can begin at home, as a way of life.
These men gather five mornings a week to prepare the food for a soup kitchen and social club called Avivim.
By BARBARA SOFER
Ultimately, no obligatory obedience to your government, no matter how just or beneficent its actions may be, can exempt one from this higher duty.
By SHLOMO M. BRODY
There are many honest, dedicated charities that deserve support. It’s a shame there are so many reprehensible organizations that trade on our good nature.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Check carefully how your donations are being used, and how much is actually going to what you think it is going for.
By ARNIE DRAIMAN
The full account of his giving is unknown because Wolfson did not want the world to know he was a giver.
By JONATHAN ROSENBLUM
It’s our job as professional fund-raisers to engage, excite and, if necessary, wake up our donors.
By DAVID BROZA
"The Jewish charitable impulse may be more tenuous than we have recognized. Bonds can be broken."
By SUZANNE GARMENT
Many people enjoy volunteering by helping the less fortunate. Others pledge monetary donations. And then there are those who combine the two.
By TAMI BENMAYER