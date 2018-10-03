03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Attorney-General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of a team to combat Hezbollah’s drug-trafficking operations.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Undercover forces arrested the Hamas-affiliated chairman of the student council at Bir Zeit University on Wednesday.
By ADAM RASGON
"The Hamas terror organization continues to steal from Gazan residents," said COGAT head Maj.-Gen. Yoav 'Poly' Mordechai.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"Because of this, the European people loathed the presence of the Jews in their countries and longed for them to leave."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
The poll also found that most Palestinians do not trust Fatah, Hamas or any other Palestinian faction.
Fatah and Hamas signed a deal in Cairo in mid-October to advance reconciliation efforts and restore the PA’s governing authority in Gaza, but have thus far failed to implement the agreement.
“People are not getting salaries. There is no electricity and no water. That increases the likelihood of the radicals taking over [from Hamas] with an agenda that would be more militant.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"If we are helping Hamas, do you think the Israelis (would) allow us to go inside and come out?"
By REUTERS
Experts debate whether Saturday's violence in Gaza is directly related to last week's exchange with Iranian forces in Syria.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
The tunnel struck by Israel's Air Force inside Gaza is the second destroyed in two days.
An escalation between Israel and its northern neighbors coupled with unpredictability in Gaza means the army is on its toes.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Despite saying that the group doesn't want another conflict, Politburo member Mahmoud al-Zahar said Hamas is "preparing well" for war.
The Palestinian Authority holds that Hamas is preventing it from taking responsibility for Gaza, barring it from collecting taxes and taking control of security there.
IAF targets included a Hamas terror tunnel and military facilities.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,EYTAN HALON,TAMAR BEN-OZER
Cemil Tekeli says he was tortured by Israel during month-long detention
They were arrested last month in Israel on suspicion of laundering funds and aiding the terrorist group.
If a war were to break out between Israel and Iranian-backed forces in Syria, the possibility that Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip would join the battle is more realistic today than ago.
“The Izzadin Kassam Brigades declares that the level of alert in its ranks has risen."
Hamas also called on “the resistance” in the West Bank to avenge Jarrar’s death.
"Whoever suggests we take Israeli taxpayers’ money and give it to Gaza is mistaken."
By LAHAV HARKOV
Greenblatt also condemned Iranian funding of terror across the Middle East, stating that the money should be invested domestically.
By EYTAN HALON
Israeli authorities regular foil smuggling attempts at crossings into Hamas-run Gaza Strip
The report claims a potential war would involve Israeli combat units across ground, naval and air forces.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD,AVRAHAM GOLD
US is first country outside Israel to make such a move, cutting off all assets under US jurisdiction
Imad al-Alami, 62, died at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, a report said.
Israel may be solving the problem, but is there light at the end?
By YOSSI MELMAN
In mid-October, Hamas and its rival Fatah signed an agreement in Cairo to advance reconciliation efforts. However, the efforts have not yet reached fruition.
"The bomb that targeted a Hamas member in Sidon is a dangerous beginning and it is not possible to be silent about it."
Hamas praised the killing as illustrating the family's "nobleness and deep affiliation with the (anti-Israel) resistance."
Several terrorists worked around the clock except on Friday, digging in shifts.
Spokesman says incident that ended in the death of Palestinian could not have happened without information sharing.
Liberman believes Hamas should stop spending its money on war and killing people and instead invest in the development of Gaza
By GIL HOFFMAN
The state is penalizing Hamas regarding certain humanitarian issues until it honors the generally accepted obligation of returning the enemy soldier's remains
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
IDF forces are believed to have destroyed four terrorist tunnels since late October, including ones constructed by both Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas.
The targeted official, known as Abu Hamza, was "slightly wounded" in the attack
“We have made the decision to forgo participating in the meeting of the Central Council in Ramallah,” Hamas Politburo member Husam Badran said.
The center’s reports sometimes get out-sized recognition because they are composed by a unique mix of current and former top intelligence officials.
If Israel wishes to avoid escalation, it must find ways to take immediate, forceful action to reduce the humanitarian and economic pressures on the Gaza Strip, without being perceived as relaxing it
By UDI DEKEL
“The Nablus operation is the first practical response with fire to remind the enemy’s leaders and those who support them that what you fear is coming,” a spokesman said
Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely responded to Friedman with a tweet of her own.
By HERB KEINON
IDF says 35 rockets fired at Israel over the past year, up from 15 in 2016 and 21 in 2015
Over 20 rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza in the past month.
Some 60 rockets have been fired towards Israel, 20 in the last month.
After latest round of tit-for-tat fire, defense minister compares opposition leaders and rogue terror groups.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Shin Bet says there is a growing motivation by Hamas in Gaza to carry out terror attacks in the West Bank.
Israel says mortars fired towards southern Israel were supplied by Iran to terror groups in the Hamas-run enclave.
“We are always ready to achieve a prisoner swap deal with the Zionist entity through a mediator, but the entity is not moving in that direction.” said Saleh al-Arouri.
IDF statement says Iran to blame for escalation, "Playing with the lives of Gaza residents."
The two Palestinian factions reconciled last month, but the process of building a unity government is slow and daunting.
IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin says Israeli jets have been operating on five fronts in recent months.
But Sinwar added that "we absolutely do not mean that we want a war or are rushing to a war."
MK Oren Hazan and activists working for the return of prisoners of war and missing persons stopped a bus on its way to Nafha Prison to prevent families of terrorists from visiting.
By ARIK BENDER
The informal session was aimed at shedding light on the plight of civilians and the remains of Israeli soldiers held in Gaza.
Prof. Daphné Richemond-Barak talks with the ‘Post’ about tunnel combat and how nations fight it.
The terrorists' goal was use the hostages as a bargaining chips in negotiations for the release of Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
Hamas warned that liking the Facebook page puts the Internet user within the sights of the “occupier.”
The United States, Canada and Israel were among the seven that opposed the text; four states abstained.
Palestinian officials will boycott US envoy due to US President Trump's Jerusalem declaration.
"We know what to do, how to do it and, most importantly, when to take action," Israel's defense minister said during a survey of southern communities.
A decision whether to downgrade the country's embassy in Israel will be made by the ANC this week.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
The lawsuit stems from a 1997 attack in which three members of the Islamic militant group Hamas blew themselves up at a crowded pedestrian mall in Jerusalem, killing five people.
The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals found an error in instructions for the jury, causing the verdict to be thrown out.
African Christian Democratic Party leader pleads with Ramaphosa to not follow through.
Students at the AMIT Gwen Straus Science School in Ra’anana called on the government to bring back the bodies of fallen IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Referencing Hamas leaders while visiting the region, the defense minister said that “they are not the ones missing electric power, nor food nor medications.”
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The strike came in response to sirens heard in Sderot and other communities near the border of the Gaza Strip and a projectile that was launched into Israeli territory from Gaza Sunday night.
After an intense Saturday, IDF forces struck 18 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Air sirens were heard in communities close to the operations, yet no rockets were fired on Israel.
After an intense Saturday, IDF forces strike 18 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Air sirens heard in cities and councils close to the operations but no rockets fired on Israel.
Hamas point the finger at Netanyahu, claiming he wishes "to avoid allegations of corruption" by escalating the situation in the Gaza Strip.
Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Yoav Mordechai spoke to the people of Gaza, warning them, "Don't let them [Hamas] lead you to hell."
IDF troops surrounded the village of Burqin in search for Ahmad Nasser Jarrar.
Jordan said Israel apology was asked for and granted. Embassy in Amman to reopen.
By HERB KEINON,BEN LYNFIELD
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu lands in Israel and gives further details about his Indian trip.
Five-day visit begins with gesture of warmth from Modi; PM hints missile deal may be revived.
29-year old paraplegic was killed during violent protests against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
MK Amir Ohana [Likud] authored the bill, also known as the Abu Tir law.
The Arab world is 'in a state of hesitation' following President Donald Trump’s changes to US policy on Jerusalem.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is in precarious position having alienated the White House and losing the unconditional support of regional Sunni countries.
The bill, sponsored by Likud MK Amir Ohana, would apply to Jerusalem or Golan residents involved in terrorism or who have been involved in terrorist activity.
Hamas used it's twitter account to display a photo from the Tel Aviv protest with the words: "Stop this war criminal [Netanyahu]."
Nadav Agarman tells lawmakers that he opposes expanded death penalty currently in the works.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,YONAH JEREMY BOB
“Free gifts must not be given to Hamas,” Netanyahu said.
By LAHAV HARKOV,YONAH JEREMY BOB
An attempt by the Gaza terrorist group to build a post in South Lebanon has been foiled – for now.
Yossi Beilin, architect of the Oslo Accords, offers a peace alternative.
By GOL KALEV
The US is seeking new ways to aid the people living in the Gaza Strip.
By JTA
In an interview in late December, Arouri praised Iran for its fiery rhetoric against Israel and support for the “Palestinian resistance.”
Qatar has broken its isolation not only in the region through outreach to Iran and Turkey but also in Washington, illustrating how it put together a successful strategy.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
“Hamas considers this [decision] to be a dangerous development."
The 1980 report suggests there was a budding relationship between Tehran and Yasser Arafat's ruling Fatah party in the Islamic Republic's early days.
Imad al-Alami is in critical condition.
Sima Shine said chances of conflict on Israel’s northern border are becoming "smaller and smaller."
Katz hopes Iran protests will end in regime change, but says Israel is not involved.
Does the Palestinian sense of victimhood make political change impossible?
By JPOST EDITORIAL
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Hamas should be forced to face the consequences of its actions, with the hope that sooner or later it will be forced to either change its ways or make room for new leadership.
The sudden feeling of fear and helplessness is familiar to Israelis who live within rocket-range of Hamas terrorists in Gaza or Hezbollah Islamists in South Lebanon.
This scenario is not a fantasy.
By DANIEL BUCKSBAUM