03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Hamas

Hamas is a Palestinian Islamic organization that was established in 1987. Considered a terrorist group, the organization assumed power in the Gaza strip in 2006 and has been in power since. The group has a military wing, known as the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. The group refuses to acknowledge Israel. Its charter was established on the grounds that Hamas should liberate Palestine from modern-day Israel in order to establish an Islamic state. Hamas has engaged in a number of military confrontations with Israel. Its military wing has employed tactics such as suicide bombings, rocket attacks, kidnapping attempts, and tunnel infiltrations against Israeli soldiers and civilians.

