03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Reps. Ted Budd of North Carolina and Lee Zeldin of New York introduced the Hezbollah Kingpin Designation Act earlier this month.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Attorney-General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of a team to combat Hezbollah’s drug-trafficking operations.
Sessions said the Justice Department will assemble leading investigators and prosecutors for the Hezbollah Financing and Narcoterrorism Team
By REUTERS
Did the Obama administration pressure the DEA to look the other way when dealing with Hezbollah?
By HAGAY HACOHEN,MICHAEL WILNER
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Tensions have spiked recently over an Israeli border wall, Lebanese offshore energy exploration, and the growing arsenal of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
Iran's supreme leader says Iran would only negotiate its presence in Syria with other states in the region.
"Hezbollah declared its ranks in readiness for the past two days, for fear of Israeli aggression on Lebanon."
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah boasted his group could shut down Israeli offshore plants within hours.
"I am deeply worried about hard-to-foresee escalations in the whole region."
An escalation between Israel and its northern neighbors coupled with unpredictability in Gaza means the army is on its toes.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The group seeks to 'own' the gas portfolio as yet another casus belli it claims against Israel.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
A conflict on any of Israel’s borders is not in anyone’s interests.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"In the oil and gas battle, the only power (the Lebanese) have is the resistance," said Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.
The man, identified as Ali Mrad, told authorities Hezbollah operatives made him do it.
Iranian drones and Hezbollah rockets are far from the only surprises Israel may face.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Another violent conflict between Israel and its northern neighbor would result in significant loss of life and damage, according to experts.
By JOHN T. HUDDY/THE MEDIA LINE
12 years ago, Hezbollah and Israel were left gutted by a summer war that was costly for both sides.
By JTA/RON KAMPEAS
Lebanese leaders have accused Israel of threatening the stability of the border region.
Education minister says Israel needs to face Iranian aggression head on: "Khamenei is willing to fight Israel until the last drop of Syrian, Lebanese and Gazan blood."
Reports by unofficial media in Syria say that the target of the Israeli attack was an Iranian base in the Jamaraya region.
In the meeting, the Lebanese side also rejected recent Israeli comments about Lebanon's offshore energy exploration.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,REUTERS
Hamas frogmen commando unit has grown in size since Operation Protective Edge in 2014.
The pragmatic Sunni Arab countries – Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and several of the Gulf States – have understood that the main threat to the region, is not Israel.
Such a public difference of opinion between two close allies is remarkable.
“The future of Lebanese citizens is in the hands of a dictator who sits in Tehran,” said Manelis.
“Full proscription could be a move against dialogue and meaningful peace negotiations in the Middle East,” it was written in the briefing.
Israel has begun construction of upgraded border fence in order to prevent Hezbollah infiltration.
"The bomb that targeted a Hamas member in Sidon is a dangerous beginning and it is not possible to be silent about it."
Five Israelis and a Bulgarian were murdered in 2012 Hezbollah bomb attack
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Currently, the UK only proscribes Hezbollah’s ‘military wing,’ but not its ‘political wing.’
Israel says mortars fired towards southern Israel were supplied by Iran to terror groups in the Hamas-run enclave.
“We are always ready to achieve a prisoner swap deal with the Zionist entity through a mediator, but the entity is not moving in that direction.” said Saleh al-Arouri.
By ADAM RASGON
Prof. Daphné Richemond-Barak talks with the ‘Post’ about tunnel combat and how nations fight it.
Before, during and after the US government went after Hezbollah’s financing, Shurat Hadin was down in the same trenches.
According to the report, the majority of sites allegedly targeted have one common feature.
The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah called on Hezbollah's allies to put in place a united strategy 'in the field' to confront Israel.
Akhbar called Trump's decision "America's new Balfour."
“The forces of terrorism must be equally fought,” Glick said, not just for Israel’s sake but for the sake of the rest of the world.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"This man announced his support for the Israeli aggression against Lebanon," he said in an address. "He paid Israel from his own money... to kill your children and destroy your houses."
Hezbollah has been linked to the 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires.
By JTA
Did an investigative report give US officials the smoking gun after a year of rhetoric?
Massive anti-Israel protests unfolded in Berlin after the US government on December 6 recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Senior IDF official: "We are ready for war."
In the next conflict, a total of 150,000 missiles – some 2,000 daily – could be fired into Israel by Hezbollah.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Five-day exercise will simulate massive missile attack
Bennett termed his new strategy of focusing on Iran - rather than its proxies - the "Octopus Doctrine."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Petraeus also highlighted the growing threat of Hezbollah and other non-state actors.
A report by Channel 10 says the meetings focus on the "day-after" Syria returns to Assad's control.
Palestinian faction opposes starting third Intifada
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
The regime hopes to add the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave to its axis of 'resistance.'
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
The Arab world is 'in a state of hesitation' following President Donald Trump’s changes to US policy on Jerusalem.
Bnai Zion is the only hospital in the Haifa region that has not yet been fortified against the ongoing threat of rocket attacks.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Hezbollah says most effective immediate response is social media and summoning US ambassadors throughout region.
Agreed-upon deadline for Gaza hand-over extended 10 days.
“It is time for you to stop closing your eyes and blinding yourself to these facts. It is a joint war of all of us,” Lapid said.
According to General Sha'arq Zuhair al-Skeit, Tehran is building short- to medium-range missiles with chemical warheads in Syria.
By GIDEON KOUTS / MAARIV
“Holy Defense” is not your average computer game.
Some 60 MEPs demanded that the European Parliament designate the entire organization - and not just its military wing - as a terrorist organization.
He called on Iran to withdraw from Syria and he stressed that the US supported Jordan’s role in the Israel-Palestinian peace process.
Shi'ite Hezbollah, which is deemed a terrorist organization by the United States, is part of Lebanon's government.
In an interview in late December, Arouri praised Iran for its fiery rhetoric against Israel and support for the “Palestinian resistance.”
The Islamic nation currently holds the region's largest arsenal of ballistic missiles.
“Assad and Hezbollah are the same, and if there will be an attack against us, we will not be obligated only to act against the the source of the attack."
By HERB KEINON
"The administration is determined to expose and disrupt Hezbollah's networks, including those across the Middle East and West Africa, used to fund their illicit operations."
High-ranking Israeli officials have sounded alarm bells about Iran's growing presence in the north.
Cover-up or an effort to keep the Iranian-backed group angle under wraps?
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
"The day will come when Hezbollah's flag will fly over the honorable city of Jerusalem."
Iran “is on the verge of reaching the Mediterranean, including the use of Syrian ports by the Iranian navy."
"I believe Trump wants peace, but he's trying a different way, maybe. That I don't understand."
By ARIANE MANDELL
U.S. officials say Hezbollah is funded not just by Iran but by global networks of people, businesses and money laundering operations.
Foreign governments continue to pursue inconsistent policies towards Lebanese leaders, thanks to Hezbollah's participation in the country's government.
Five Israelis and a Bulgarian were murdered in Hezbollah bomb attack.
Special task force 'will leave no stone unturned' claims US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
"What is happening in Iran is being well contained and is not comparable with what happened in 2009," said Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.
The five days of nationwide demonstrations are the largest show of dissent against the clerical regime in Tehran since the Green Movement was brutally suppressed by security forces in 2009.
Sima Shine said chances of conflict on Israel’s northern border are becoming "smaller and smaller."
Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Gebran Bassil says during a television interview Israel "has a right to exist in safety", causing controversy.
By REUTERS,YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
The Syrian regime has regained 70% of the country with the help of Russian air power and Iranian-backed foot soldiers.
Former Obama officials denied torpedoing the DEA initiative for political purposes.
By MICHAEL FRIEDSON & CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
Journalist and ‘Jerusalem Post’ columnist Jonathan Spyer sits down with the ‘Magazine’ to share his stories from years of reporting in war-torn Syria and Iraq.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
The Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.
Qais al-Khazaali is filmed overlooking northern Israeli towns of Metualla and Kiryat Shemona.
"Friday's meeting isn't anti-Saudi or anti-Iranian, it's pro-Lebanon."
The Netherlands is the only European country that does not differentiate between purported political and military wings of Hezbollah.
It is vital that we strike Iran’s proxies before they mature into new Hezbollahs.
By TED POE
The bottom line is that North Korea and Hezbollah pose ongoing and serious challenges to their rivals. Both sides in both cases are trying to avoid a war, but it still might happen.
By EHUD EILAM
The truth is that it is absolutely essential that the EU make a critical distinction between Islamists and the majority of Muslims.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Breaking this dangerous cycle will require diplomatic intervention from the US and, more importantly, Russia with its direct line to the Assad regime in Damascus.
By JOSHUA S. BLOCK
By OFER ZALZBERG
According to reports from Syria, Israel Air Force attacks have become routine, and not even the Russians seem to have accepted the new status quo.
By ALON BEN-DAVID
What does seem clear is that Hezbollah and Iran have managed to exploit the weaknesses of foreign governments to their advantage.
In any event, if or when war breaks out again on the northern border, world leaders will not be able to say they were not warned.
By now it should be abundantly clear to all that the profits gained from the hundreds of millions of drug trade dollars Hezbollah receives goes directly into their military coffers
By MICAH HALPERN
It is not only in Syria where US and Israeli views on Iran and Hezbollah diverge.
By OVED LOBEL
There is currently a bipartisan consensus in Congress that understands Hezbollah is a criminal organization undermining American foreign policy interests.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
The Israeli strategy in the past few years was sufficiently successful to keep Israel out of the civil war in Syria, and yet conducive for forging positive relations with the people.
By SARIT ZEHAVI,IBRAHIM ABU AHMAD