03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Hezbollah

Hezbollah is a shia Islamist militant group and political party based in Lebanon. Classified as a terrorist organization internationally, the group is based in Lebanon and head by Hassan Nasrallah. The group was officially established in 1985, as resistance to the Israeli occupation of Southern Lebanon during the First Lebanon War. It is strongly allied with Iran, and has engaged in a number of hostile conflicts with Israel. The group's manifesto since inception has preached for the elimination of the State of Israel. The organization is responsible, among other things, for the 1994 AMIA bombing of a Jewish cultural center in Argentina, the 2012 Burgas bus bombing against Israeli citizens, and for the kidnapping of several Israeli soldiers.

