US offers intelligence to avoid large Rafah operation, IDF expands operations in Gaza

Kibbutz Nir Oz after the massacre (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

On Sunday evening of Memorial Day, the Kibbutzim Movement commemorated the memory of 3,422 sons and daughters who fell in founding the country, in defense of Israel, or died in terror attacks, since the founding of the movement.

In the past year, an additional 322 fallen and murdered from among the Kibbutzim Movements were added - most of them were victims of the October 7 Massacre and casualties of the war that followed.

The kibbutz settlements have often defined the boundaries of the Hebrew settlement and, eventually, the borders of the State of Israel. Even today, it served as the first line of defense against the enemy - a role that came with heavy costs.