US offers intelligence to avoid large Rafah operation, IDF expands operations in Gaza
Blinken tells Gallant US doesn't support Rafah op • Hostile aircraft intrusions in Israel's north
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reaffirms Rafah stance in call to Gallant
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday morning, where he affirmed the "ironclad US commitment to Israel’s security and the shared objective of the defeat of Hamas."
The pair discussed the situation in Gaza and ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages.
Israel conducts airstrikes and artillery fire in eastern Rafah, according to Palestinian reports
Israel launched strikes and artillery fire in eastern Rafah, according to reports by the Palestinian news agency Shaab on Monday overnight.
IDF targets terror infrastructure in multi-brigade assault in Jabalya, Zeitun, Rafah Crossing areas
IDF launched multi-brigade operations in Gaza, targeting terror infrastructure. Air Force airstrikes and ground forces engaged with Hamas terrorists and neutralized terror infrastructure.
The IDF operated in Jabalya and other areas in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, attacking over 150 targets throughout the Strip, the IDF reported on Sunday.
Brigade 98 began operating in Jabalya to target terrorists and dismantle Hamas infrastructure. Simultaneously, Brigade 162 maintained operations in the east and Rafah Border Crossing, while Forces 99 engaged in combat in the Zeitun area. The Air Force conducted airstrikes across the strip, targeting over 150 terror-related sites.
Brigade 98's operation in Jabalya followed intelligence indicating the presence of terrorists and the reconstruction of Hamas infrastructure.
'We are proud to defend the country': Kibbutzim Movement commemorates its 3,422 fallen
In the past year, an additional 322 fallen and murdered from among the Kibbutzim Movements were added - most of them were victims of the October 7 Massacre and casualties of the war that followed.
On Sunday evening of Memorial Day, the Kibbutzim Movement commemorated the memory of 3,422 sons and daughters who fell in founding the country, in defense of Israel, or died in terror attacks, since the founding of the movement.
The kibbutz settlements have often defined the boundaries of the Hebrew settlement and, eventually, the borders of the State of Israel. Even today, it served as the first line of defense against the enemy - a role that came with heavy costs.
Cohen condemns US hold on Israel aid, asserts need for force against Hamas
Former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen criticizes Biden's delay in military aid to Israel, emphasizing the need for freedom to combat terrorism effectively.
Former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen hinted at criticism towards US President Joe Biden's agenda by delaying military aid to Israel.
"Israel must be given a free hand to operate against these vicious terrorists," Cohen said during a special ceremony to commemorate Remembrance Day, hosted by The Jerusalem Post, the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization and the Margaret and Sylvan Adams Family Foundation.
The ceremony was held for the second time at the new Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on Sunday evening, with the sounding of the siren for the moment of silence in memory of the fallen.
Cohen added during his speech, "Tying Israel's hands in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, only serves to tighten the ropes, around the hands of the hostages in captivity.
Hostile aircraft intrusion in northern Israel, sirens sound
Hostile aircrafts intruded in Northern Israel, south of Kiryat Shmona in the Metzudat Koach area, late on Sunday night.
Sirens were sounded in the impacted communities.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 131 hostages remain in Gaza
- 38 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says