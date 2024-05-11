Fires in north Israel from Hezbollah as Israel destroys launch sites used to fire at Beersheba

WHITE HOUSE National Security Council spokesman John Kirby answers questions during a daily press briefing, earlier this month. (photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

The White House attempted to clear up its messaging on Friday over Israel's operation of Rafah saying it supports Israel's right to eliminate the threat of Hamas but will not support an invasion smashing into Rafah with multiple divisions of forces in an indiscriminate way.

According to National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby, Israel's attacks in Rafah over the past 24 hours doesn't indicate a major ground operation.