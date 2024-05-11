Fires in north Israel from Hezbollah as Israel destroys launch sites used to fire at Beersheba
Fires rage in Northern Israel after Hezbollah barrage from Lebanon
Hamas senior official says group wants real hostages for prisoners deal, Netanyahu wants war
Hamas wants calmness and a real hostages-for-prisoners swap deal, but Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants the war to continue, Hamas senior official Khalil Al-Hayya said on Friday.Go to the full article >>
WH: Israel's operation in Rafah thus far not deemed major ground offensive
The White House clarifies its stance on Israel's Rafah operation, supporting targeting Hamas but urging precision to avoid humanitarian suffering.
The White House attempted to clear up its messaging on Friday over Israel's operation of Rafah saying it supports Israel's right to eliminate the threat of Hamas but will not support an invasion smashing into Rafah with multiple divisions of forces in an indiscriminate way.
According to National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby, Israel's attacks in Rafah over the past 24 hours doesn't indicate a major ground operation.Go to the full article >>
Fires rage in Northern Israel after Hezbollah barrage from Lebanon
The heavy rocket barrages caused the fire, which is still raging at this hour, with the arrival of Shabbat. Firefighters have not yet brought the blaze under control.
Following several heavy barrages from Lebanon on Friday afternoon, fires erupted in Northern Israel, according to Israeli media.
The heavy rocket barrages caused the fire, which is still raging at this hour, with the arrival of Shabbat. Firefighters have not yet brought the blaze under control.Go to the full article >>
IDF destroys terrorist launch sites in Rafah that were used to fire at Beersheba
The rocket fire, the first the city of Beersheba has seen in nearly five months, resulted in shrapnel hitting a playground, and the IDF responded by targeting terrorist launch sites in Rafah.
IDF soldiers of the 401st Brigade destroyed two launch sites in Rafah where terrorists had used to fire at Beersheba earlier on Friday afternoon, the IDF announced later that evening.
After destroying these sites, secondary explosions were detected, testifying to the presence of additional weapons stored at the site.Go to the full article >>
US says Israel's use of weapons may have violated international law, but couldn't verify instances
The administration also acknowledged that after requests from the US and other governments, Israel acted on many steps to improve the volume of humanitarian aid entering Gaza.
The Biden administration on Friday said Israel's use of US-supplied weapons may have violated international humanitarian law during its military operation in Gaza, a major step up in criticism of its key ally.
But the administration also said that due to the chaos of the war in Gaza it could not verify specific instances where use of those weapons might have violated international law, falling short of making a definitive assessment on the issue.Go to the full article >>
UAE denounces Netanyahu statement on inviting it to participate in Gaza's civil administration
The United Arab Emirates denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement about "inviting the state to participate in civil administration of Gaza," in statements published by the UAE foreign minister on social media platform X.Go to the full article >>
Families of American hostages in Gaza meet Jake Sullivan, express frustrations over negotiations
Friday's meeting with Sullivan was also the first time the families met with the White House after Hamas released videos of three hostages, including Americans Keith Siegel and Hersh Goldberg-Polin.
Family members of the eight Americans still held captive in Gaza met with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday for the eighth time since their loved ones were kidnapped on October 7, according to a statement from a group representing the families.
White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk also participated in the meeting.Go to the full article >>
Australia says Palestinian UN membership bid builds peace momentum
Australia voted on Friday with the overwhelming majority of the UN General Assembly in backing the resolution that would effectively recognize a Palestinian state.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Saturday the country's support for a Palestinian bid to become a full United Nations member was part of building momentum to secure peace in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
Australia voted on Friday with the overwhelming majority of the UN General Assembly in backing the resolution that would effectively recognize a Palestinian state. It recommended the Security Council "reconsider the matter favorably."Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 131 hostages remain in Gaza
- 38 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says