Netanyahu hopes for Biden reconciliation, Eden Golan advances to Eurovision Final

State Dept: Biden's CNN interview doesn't indicate Israel violated international law
"We will always be committed to Israel's security," Miller said. "That has not changed, that will not change,"
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Thursday distanced President Biden's remarks on possibly withholding future arms shipments to Israel from the findings of the impending report evaluating the credibility of Israel's assurances it's following international law.
“Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers,” Biden said in a Wednesday night interview on CNN.
Miller parsed through the president's words saying the administration does believe too many civilians have died and Israel needs to do more to minimize civilian harm, however, that's different than a legal question of whether there has been violation of international law.Go to the full article >>
Mount Meron Lag Ba'Omer pilgrimage cancelled due to ongoing Hezbollah conflict
Every year, hundreds of thousands of people head to Mount Meron to mark Lag Ba'Omer.
The traditional Lag Ba'Omer pilgrimage at Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai's grave at Mount Meron will not take place this year due to the security concerns posed by the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah, the IDF announced on Thursday night.
Every year, hundreds of thousands of people head to Mount Meron to mark Lag Ba'Omer, the anniversary of the rabbi's death, at the gravesite.
Lag Ba'Omer is set to take place on the evening of May 25 this year. The holiday is marked by Jews around the world by lighting bonfires and other festivities. Besides for the anniversary of Bar Yochai's death, the day also marks when a plague that swept through the students of the sage Rabbi Akiva ended. The weeks leading up to Lag Ba'Omer are marked with some mourning customs by many Jews, including not listening to live music, not getting haircuts, and not having marriages, although there are varying customs concerning when and how these customs are kept.Go to the full article >>
'Bad, bad, bad,': Major Israeli-American Biden donor criticizes US threat to halt weapons
Haim Saban is an Israeli-American billionaire and long-time supporter of Israel and Jewish political causes and has been a consistent donor to the Democratic party since the 1990s.
A major donor to President Joe Biden's reelection campaign has criticized his handling of the weapons shipments to Israel, calling it a "Bad, bad, bad, decision, on all levels" in a text published online on Thursday.
Democratic mega-donor Haim Saban wrote an email to Biden's aides Steve Ricchetti & Anita Dunn about Biden's decision to put on hold a weapons shipment to Israel: "Let's not forget there are more Jewish voters who care about Israel than Muslim voters who care about Hamas" pic.twitter.com/HdeI9iOL3W— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 9, 2024
Saban criticized Biden's threat to halt arms shipments to Israel. He asked Biden whether his actions were consistent with the belief that Hamas should be defeated and whether this sent the best message to other US allies in the region.Go to the full article >>
Israel needs to pursue US aid and military independence simultaneously - analysis
Israel doesn't need to do everything America wants, but it does need to take US policy recommendations more seriously.
The cat is out of the bag.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed the flood of media leaks that Washington had halted a shipment of munitions, especially large bombs, to pressure Israel into refraining from a large invasion of Rafah in Gaza.
Hours later, US President Joe Biden went further and said that if Israel ignored this warning shot and fully invaded Rafah anyway, he would halt all offensive weapons shipments (while maintaining the Iron Dome interceptor and other defensive shipments) to the Jewish state.
In a period of six months, Biden has gone from the greatest supporter of Israel militarily in history by sheer numbers of providing billions in military support and by visiting Israel as Hamas rockets still flew over the country, to instigating the greatest military crisis between the countries in decades.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu says he hopes he and Biden can overcome disagreements
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hopes he and US President Joe Biden can overcome their disagreements over the war in Gaza after Biden withheld some weapons from Israel.
"We often had our agreements, but we've had our disagreements. We've been able to overcome them. I hope we can overcome them now, but we will do what we have to do to protect our country," Netanyahu said in an interview on the "Dr. Phil Primetime" show.Go to the full article >>
Northern leaders say they'll 'disengage' from Israel on Independence Day
Residents of northern Israel are planning mass protests for next week as they remain displaced from their home seven months after being evacuated.
Local authorities in northern Israel are tired of the government ignoring the war that has been going on for seven months on the border with Lebanon, the 80,000 residents who are still evacuated from their homes with no prospect of when they'll return home, and the foot-dragging in passing the budget promised by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for strengthening and restoring the north and the plan that will accompany it.
At a meeting of the members of the Confrontation Line Forum, it was decided to announce on Independence Day the establishment of the State of Galilee and a unilateral disengagement from the State of Israel. This extreme step will be accompanied by additional actions that they are planning.
The straw that broke the camel's back was the prime minister's answer at the cabinet meeting to a question by Benny Gantz, as reported by N12. Gantz wondered if the residents would return to their homes on September 1, for the start of the school year, and Netanyahu replied, "What the worst that will happen if they return a few months after September 1?"Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 131 hostages remain in Gaza
- 38 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says