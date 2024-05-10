Netanyahu hopes for Biden reconciliation, Eden Golan advances to Eurovision Final

US President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One to return to Washington from JFK Airport in New York City, US, April 26, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Thursday distanced President Biden's remarks on possibly withholding future arms shipments to Israel from the findings of the impending report evaluating the credibility of Israel's assurances it's following international law.

“Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers,” Biden said in a Wednesday night interview on CNN.

Miller parsed through the president's words saying the administration does believe too many civilians have died and Israel needs to do more to minimize civilian harm, however, that's different than a legal question of whether there has been violation of international law.