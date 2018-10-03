03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
US is first country outside Israel to make such a move, cutting off all assets under US jurisdiction
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
In mid-October, Hamas and its rival Fatah signed an agreement in Cairo to advance reconciliation efforts. However, the efforts have not yet reached fruition.
By ADAM RASGON
"We will knock down Trump's decision. No superpower is capable of offering Jerusalem to Israel, there is no Israel that it should have a capital named Jerusalem."
By REUTERS
Speaking in Gaza, Haniyeh called on all Palestinian factions, and all Muslim states to unite against the "US declaration of war."
Hamas chief in the Strip Ismail Haniyeh tells the Palestinian people that talks underway to solve the rift between Hamas and Fatah are really meant to stop Israel from "swallowing up the West Bank."
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
The statement was released following a meeting led by Haniyeh and the Egyptian Intelligence chief.
Hamas has sought to mend relations with Egypt in the past few months.
Joint List lawmakers blame Israeli prime minister for deaths of three Palestinians in clashes. Protests break out in the Gaza Strip.
By UDI SHAHAM,JPOST.COM STAFF
“We say very clearly that the West Bank will remain a center of the conflict and an address for uprising and resistance in all of its forms.”
Hamas' foreign relations chief, Osama Hamdan, announced news of the upcoming delegation to Tehran.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
With the ascension of Yahya Sinwar, it is now apparent that Hamas's military wing is cementing itself as the dominant force of the movement.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Likud MK seems to suggest that Ismail Haniyeh's life is off limits as part of deal, prompting a staunch denial from the Prime Minister's Office.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Hamas announced another naval commando death in September.
Haniyeh’s announcement came in response to reports in the Israeli media to the effect that Hamas is preparing for another war with Israel.
By ABU KHALED TOAMEH
Haniyeh's sisters, holders of Israeli citizenship, live in the Beduin town of Tel Sheva, a suburb of Beersheba.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"The siege will not last long. Due to Palestinian efforts it will be removed without a political price," said Haniyeh, without explaining how his vision would transpire.
Hamas leader says organization recuperated, rebuilt arsenal, since last summers Operation Protective Edge.
In April, it was reported that only a quarter of the promised $3.5bn pledged to help rebuild Gaza after last summer's war between Hamas and Israel had been delivered.
"If there won't be quiet in Israel, Gaza will pay a very heavy price," Ya'alon warns.
European, int'l diplomats mediating between parties on cease-fire, opening of seaport and release of Israeli soldiers' bodies, Ahmed Yousef tells Ma'an.
Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv notes that Hamas leader's daughter is one of thousands of Gazans that it treats every year.
Haniyeh was giving a special sermon to mark the Muslim holy day of Eid al-Adha.
Leader calls on Palestinian Authority to reexamine policy towards negotiations with Israel.
Hamas leader says terror group's arms are "sacred," demands calls for disarmament also apply to Israel.
According to Palestinian sources, Kerry cancelled his visit to the region due to lack of progress in talks.
The news of Haniyeh’s hospitalization was first reported by Channel 2’s Arab affairs analyst Ehud Yaari.
Head of Hamas's political wing speaks in front of thousands as Gaza celebrates what it says is a victory over Israel.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
"The history of the Hamas movement has proven more than once that it is stronger after every targeted killing of one of its senior members,” says former Hamas PM.
Shekel continues to weaken as conflict heats up again; global trends as well as local conditions contribute to potential economic effects.
By NIV ELIS
Gas installation, located about 30 km off the coast of Gaza, didn't suffer any damage in first attack of its kind.
It isn’t reasonable that some parts of the population groan under the tax burden and the cost of living, while large companies enjoy sweeping tax breaks.
By LEON HARRIS
[Video] Third attack on central city in three days intercepted.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, YAAKOV LAPPIN, MICHAEL OMER-MA
IDF strikes 200 targets overnight, hitting Hamas offices; PM calls US President Obama to discuss options for "de-escalating."
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
Efforts to uncover ancient cemetery in Lviv repeatedly thwarted.
By EITAN AROM
Palestinian Center for Public Opinion poll finds 33% of Palestinians would vote for Barghouti as opposed to 29% for Abbas.
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stressed Sunday that Israel would not deal with a Palestinian government backed by Hamas.
By HERB KEINON
According to Ma'an News Agency, Haniyeh calls the end of recent US-backed peace talks an "unquestionable fact."
As Abbas's move to join 15 international organizations stalls efforts to save peace talks, Hamas PM Haniyeh says negotiations are "outside the Palestinian consensus" and "bound for failure."
Despite Erdogan's statements that PM's apology "satisfied Turkish expectations," Israel only apologized for operational mistakes.
Denial comes shortly after Abbas's office says Haniyeh expressed support for effort to upgrade to non-member state.
Hunger-strikers say they'll refuse vitamin supplements, prison clinics; solidarity demonstrations take place across W. Bank.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
“Open letter for the people in Gaza” aroused a wave of protest among advocates of Israel.
Strategic affairs minister says event protesting centennial of Balfour declaration is organized by Hamas supporters.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Anwar Musalem, a Kurdish leader from the besieged Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, spoke to Ma’ariv Hashavua by telephone this week.
Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani says deal could help build confidence between Iran and other countries fighting ISIS.
Abu Mohammed says delegation of Australian sheikhs came to the Strip "to learn steadfastness, sacrifice" from Hamas.
By JTA
Yellow-and-blue’s title defense continues with quarterfinal series against Turkish champion.
By ALLON SINAI
Palestinians are being used as pawns to test Israel’s military strength and divert attention.
By RAPHAEL ISRAELI
WePower founder Michal Yudin says there have been substantial gains, but the empowerment of women has not progressed to the extent that she envisaged
when she set out on her mission.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
“Hamas considers this [decision] to be a dangerous development."
As the two main Palestinian factions discuss reconciliation, a major sticking point remains Hamas' apparent refusal to disarm.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
Are the high hopes surrounding Hamas and Fatah's reconciliation talks being squashed?
Yahiya Sinwar, the newly elected Hamas chief, and Ismail Haniyeh, the outgoing Gaza chief, both declared that they will defend the Palestinian people and their cause on Monday.
Speculation has become rife that Haniyeh will replace Meshaal as Hamas’s top leader and permanently relocate to the Qatari capital.
A controversial statement of Hamas leader about life in the coastal city under Hamas's rule enraged many Gazans.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
A well established diplomat in Gaza told the Jerusalem Post that the daughter has returned to living with her family.
By NOAM ROTENBERG
Senior Hamas leader Zahar warns of renewed violence if blockade of Gaza not broken.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
State Department says Fatah-Hamas reconciliation deal could "seriously complicate" peace efforts; Abbas says deal doesn't contradict talks with Israel.
The move envisions forming a unity government within five weeks and holding national elections in six months.
Fatah delegation to Gaza meets with Hamas leaders; Haniyeh: The current circumstances do not allow further separation of the factions.
By YASSER OKBI
According to the prosecution, the two women entered Gaza via Egypt to circumvent the ban on their traveling to the Strip.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Doctors in Petah Tikva reportedly deemed 1-year-old Amal Haniyeh's chances of survival as slim before returning her to Strip.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Girl admitted to Petah Tikvah hospital in serious condition for acute infection of the digestive tract.
Palestinian Tamarod group fails to organize uprising against Hamas on day commemorating anniversary of Arafat's death.
Hamas Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh denies allegations it is involved in Sinai terror attacks on Egyptian soldiers.
Ma'an quotes Haniyeh saying Hamas does not count on "attempt to bring life to dead body called negotiations."
Hamas gives Egyptian cleric diplomatic passport; PA leadership in Ramallah critical of cleric for deepening Palestinian divisions.
Senior Hamas member Ahmed Yousif claims movement has not carried out any attacks inside Israel since 2004.
Jailed Fatah leader would defeat Abbas, Haniyeh in PA presidential elections; poll finds 55% support a two-state solution.
Veteran leader is elected for fourth term, despite previous announcements that he does not intend to run for re-election.
Haniyeh says inaugural Gaza school will prepare kids as young as 12 to establish Palestinian state "from the river to the sea."
A recent poll shows Hamas leader Haniyeh would beat PA President Abbas if elections were held today.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Exiled leader says Hamas will "never recognize legitimacy of Israeli occupation;" PM spokesman slams terror group as "murderous."
Exiled Hamas leader in first visit to Strip tells supporters that the organization will "never recognize the legitimacy of the Israeli occupation" in front M-75 missile model; promises to free prisoners held by Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Hamas PM appeals to Arab states, other states to help pay for reconstruction in the Strip following IDF Gaza operation.
Iranian president phones Hamas PM Ismail Haniyeh, says Gaza op shows that "Zionists have reached the dead point."
Mahmoud Abbas summons Egyptian envoy to protest visit, says Egyptians making big mistake dealing with Hamas prime minister.
Hamas prime minister tells int'l delegation in Gaza, "we will not recognize Israel," according to Hamas-affiliate Al-Resalah.
Hamas PM says Netanyahu's coalition deal was for internal reasons, but may have had "external motives."
Hamas criticizes Egypt for blocking oil supplies; fuel crisis has caused lengthy electricity blackouts.
MK says decision was made due to the heavy work load involved in Knesset and his wish to step back after the death of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.
By JEREMY SHARON
Security forces do not have a specific warning of an attempt, but “there’s something in the air,” according to officer.
By BEN HARTMAN
Kerry, will have to find areas where Israel could make some concessions regarding Gaza, without contradicting its aim to demilitarize the area once the fighting ends.
President Putin, on this the 71st anniversary of the disappearance of Raoul, use your authority and integrity to answer the prayers of thousands of people.
By DAVID HERMAN
Israel fights not only for its survival but constitutes the forward position for the world’s democracies. It is time for the rest of the peace-loving democratic world to join us.
By JPost Editorial
Situated between viral conflicts in Syria and Iraq, Jordan’s relative anonymity may be drawing to a close.
By MATHEW MARKMAN
Reaching an agreement with Iran was a brilliant move that served this purpose, and effectively neutralized any call for military action, specifically by Israel.
By EPHRAIM ASCULAI
Israel, too, has caught the product liability wave that has taken other western countries by storm.
By BENJAMIN LEVENTHAL AND MENACHEM C. KLEIN
The shadow of Chamberlain clouds our horizon. We would do well to remember what Churchill said: You were given the choice between war and dishonor.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Reports of Israel’s medical care for Palestinians, including Palestinians involved in violence against Israel, goes back many years.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Bashing Israel as a racist, failed state in Boston or Berlin doesn’t make anyone less racist in Israel.
Some local banks will not open accounts for Americans and we fear that the latest check-cashing difficulties are not unrelated. It’s difficult being an American abroad.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Original Thinking: What will happen when you have pressured Israel into allowing a Palestinian entity to take hold on the 1967 borders, an entity that is taken over by a radical Islamic force bent on Israel’s destruction?
By BARRY SHAW
How can trust between people, so important to a future of peace and stability, exist in this hostile atmosphere of alienation?
By LIRON LIBMAN
Hamas should be made to understand that it is miscalculating Israel’s willingness to continue taking fire and could face undesirable consequences, to the point of losing its hold on Gaza.
By MICHAEL HERZOG
"Operation Defensive Shield" in Gaza must be different from Operation Cast Lead; the rocket fire did not stop as a result of the operation.
By GILAD SHARON
On Friday, Israel’s Under-19 national team secured a spot in the 2014 European Championship finals after edging Georgia 1-0 in a winner-takes-all encounter.