Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not briefed on the strike that killed Haniyeh's three sons on Wednesday and did not approve the operation, Walla reported, citing an Israeli official.

According to the official, the operation was deemed by the IDF and Shin Bet as a tactical move and was carried out because of Haniyeh's sons' role in Hamas's military wing.

An additional report by Kan News on Wednesday stated that the war cabinet had not discussed the strike.