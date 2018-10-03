Israeli music

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Bronfman Auditorium, Tel Aviv - July 4
By DAVID BRINN
Un nouveau musée à Jérusalem explore les liens immémoriaux des juifs avec la musique
By MORDECHAI BECK
Sharon Ben Zadok certainly knows where her music comes from and she will, no doubt, captivate her Yellow Submarine audience when she plays there with her own band.
By BARRY DAVIS
Start with piyutim and paytanim, add oud, kanun, ney and kamanche, with ethnically inclined percussion instruments and Western vibes, too, and you get Elad Gabbay’s rich and eclectic new album.
As the gent in question is a jazz trumpeter, arranger, bandleader and composer,
that’s not a bad epithet to attract.
Multifaceted Israeli artist Esti Keinan Ofri makes her debut at the Oud Festival with a program presenting a selection of her melodies.
By MAXIM REIDER
Seventh edition of Jerusalem indie music festival to feature four stages and 15 bands.
Contradictions and contrasts characterize this largest Jewish festival in Europe.
By ALLAN RABINOWITZ
What sort of Israeli man would contribute to a resurgence of music and literary salons? Dan Shorer.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Hip-hop musical ‘The City’ brings an innovative style of theater to Jerusalem’s English speakers.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
The duo will perform Israel's 1979 Eurovision winning song, 'Hallelujah,' which Atari originally performed.
By AMY SPIRO
‘The Book of the Rejoicing Soul’ inspires the eclectic Di Tsaytmashin (Time Machine) project.
Israeli music icon Marina Maximilian discovers a newfound calm in her 30s
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
The Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance honors pianist Prof. Allan Sternfield.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
By ANTONY GELBERG
The 'Post' sat down with Dudu Tassa to find out what it’s like to tour the world, with Radiohead no less, revive his grandfather’s music and create music that he (and everybody else) loves.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Experiencing a musical weekend at the Pastoral Hotel in Kibbutz Kfar Blum.
Israeli-born, New York-based tenor saxophonist Arnan Raz strings together
an honest narrative in his sophomore album, ‘Chains Of Stories’
Our recommendations for the top 10 things to do this week
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The emotive single may shine through the voice of a woman, but the safe space Doron Talmon creates allows for universal expression available to all genders.
The famous song's humble beginnings.
By CHEN MALUL/ NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL
The show is “only a guitar, a singer, an audience and the connection between them.”
Most cantatas and concerti radiated a joy of living, making them endurable for contemporary audiences
By URY EPPSTEIN
Renowned Israeli trumpeter Eli Preminger and his Chocolate Factory troupe are heading up the jazz side of this weekend’s Jacob’s Ladder Festival.
British indie rockers Alt-J are returning to Israel to perform at the Tel Aviv Convention Center on May 28.
By SHAWN RODGERS
UK-based jazz singer Denise Gordon will be performing her eclectic mix of jazz, gospel, blues and a little rock as part of the Hot Jazz series
The Netanya Kibbutz Chamber Orchestra performs nationwide
By SARAH HERSHENSON
Tel Aviv-based electronic gurus Garden City Movement have some surprising arrangements up their sleeves for this week’s Tel Aviv Piano Festival.
Each musician tackles a wide range of weird and wonderful instruments on the upcoming album (still nameless) scheduled for release this winter.
The Study on Falling is set to be released in November.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Tel Aviv-based indie duo prepare to release their debut album, ‘Some Things Can Change’
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The band played a nearly two-hour, nonstop onslaught of loud, quirky and fun music from the Boston quartet, returning to Israel after their maiden show in 2014.
The love story goes both ways and has been going strong for almost a quarter of a century.
Mizrahi singer Omer Adam is counting on English lyrics to make his latest song a hit.
Israeli singer/songwriter Michal Lotan prepares to release her second album, ‘Lady Falling Down,’ in September.
The Hoodna Orchestra will pair up with Ethiopian singer Demisu Belete to finish off this year’s Red Sea Jazz Festival with an all-night Ethio-groove party
Israeli duo Yael Shoshana Cohen and Gil Landau, who started the indie-pop band Lola Marsh, share musical insight into their first full-length album
Having just released their debut album, Mosaico is ready to perform their eclectic mix of Middle Eastern sounds for local fans.
The Betty Bears bring New Orleans style to a cheering Israeli crowd.
Gogol Bordello transports Israeli audiences to a modern Romani wonderland.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The Israeli Chamber Project performs in the periphery and beyond.
Lina Tur Bonet performs with the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra.
Ashdod hosts the fifth annual Méditerranée Festival.
Among the highlights were first-time festival performers as well as serial returnees. Homegrown band Forest, dishing up a swirling blend of spiritual world gypsy rock.
Step right up
The veteran Israeli jazz drummer showcases his debut album ‘Alef Melody’ in Tel Aviv.
Israel's future participation in question; Portugal takes win, Israel ranks 23rd
IBA's Ofer Nachshon uses live vote to mourn closure of public broadcaster
Imri Ziv will aim for the top prize in Kiev on Saturday night.
Former Asaf Avidan bandmember Flora breaks out with a new album and a unique art collaboration.
3 Israeli winners of Breaking Barriers, an initiative led by Itzhak Perlman, discuss their efforts to create a more inclusive society and show that a love of art & music is for everyone.
By NOA AMOUYAL
This year’s Israel Festival pushes the envelope at every turn
Vocalist Shirma Rouse headlines the Hot Jazz series
The event will be presented by renowned Israeli actor Lior Ashkenazi and broadcast live on TV Channel 2.
Patrons can select which top-notch local and international performances they want to see
By HELEN KAYE
They met in 2013 during a performance by Tamar and both felt an immediate connection which naturally led to forming a duo and then marriage.
Local eight-man-band The Jewish Monkeys bring their own brand of humor and Jewish flavor to their latest album.
Pedro Grass discusses his spoken-word inspiration, God’s Gmail presence, and the process of creating an album out of poetry.
The post-folk alternative band Folly Tree has just released their first album, ‘Consolidate,’ and will be performing at venues across Israel this spring.
Rali Margalit performs on
this unique string instrument.
Pianist Cyrus Chestnut performs in the Hot Jazz series.
Michael Cohen aka Cohenbeats, in collaboration with Los Angeles-based record label Stone Throw Records, has just released his debut album, Daily Affirmations.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Danny Ettinger conducts Gounod’s opera in Tel Aviv.
The three-day event covers expansive musical and cultural areas, taking in a rich slew of intriguing concerts, workshops and seminars.
The singer was chosen after winning a reality show competition on February 13.
The Haifa-based musician says Barbara got inside her soul "like a sort of dybbuk."
Pierlot says that the “Bach’s Journey” program puts the composer’s music in historical perspective and compares his music to that of Buxtehude who preceded him and Rameau who followed him.
Sultry singer Nicolle Rochelle performs in the Hot Jazz series.
Audiences across the country will get a taste of Belleli’s latest offering "One. One & One."
Tickets range from NIS 290-799. For tickets: www.2207.co.il or *2207.
New York-based Israeli musician Shira Gavrielov returns home with a new album and a new concert.
The Mustonen music festival takes place February 13 to March 1.
New York-based Israeli saxophonist Oded Tzur brings his cross-cultural musical baggage to this year’s Red Sea Jazz Festival.
Legendary singer/songwriter Cave will be returning to Israel for the fourth time this summer.
Jazzman Omer Avital, his quintet and
two vocalists will perform in Tel Aviv.
The Sound Check conference in TA this weekend aims to empower local independent artists.
Profeti della Quinta performs
Elam Rotem’s ‘Joseph and his Brothers.’
The Gabrieli Consort & Players will perform at the International Chamber Music Festival.
By OMER SHOMRONI
The Israeli Andalusian Orchestra presents eclectic concerts around the country.
Guitarist Alvin Youngblood Hart performs in the Tel Aviv Blues Festival.
The International Eilat Chamber Music Festival takes place next month.
‘You’re from Canada? Are you crazy?’
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
Jerusalem’s School for Classical Eastern Music serves as a bridge between cultures.
"Taking an improvisation spot in music, when you don’t really know where it will lead you, demands faith. Of course, it’s the same with religion"
Photographing some of Israel's most famous and entertaining faces.
Sitting down with musician Yonatan Razel to discuss his new album, and how his upbringing and background contribute to his wide-ranging appeal
The voice generally offers some insight into our inner emotional machinations.
Often more hurtfully, we hear of Israeli artists and performers being pointedly uninvited to art festivals, exhibitions and music concerts throughout Europe.
Eclectic ethos with The Aga Babot
Trio.
The co-writer of the Holocaust memorial song will sit out the trip, refuses second meeting at the embassy over visa.
On a daily basis, BDS barrages international artists with misinformation in an effort to pressure them to cancel their shows in Israel, and attempts to smear their reputation when they refuse.
By DAVID RENZER AND STEVE SCHNUR
The music festival has become a showcase for future indie darlings.
By BRIAN BLUM
Israeli singer Gad Elbaz caught up in contentious Jakarta governor's race.
Hadassa Yeshurun proudly displays both Israel and Kurdistan flags as she sings in tribute to Kurdish fighters.
Get to know everything that is new and happy in the Israeli music world in recent weeks.
By ECO99FM