All together now - Beit Hagefen unveils an inclusive program for its 60th anniversary - Must

Beit Hagefen has been a beacon shining across political divides for six decades now. The Haifa-based institution is finally getting around to marking its 60th birthday with a typically diverse, multidisciplinary program that runs to April 25.

The landmark anniversaries were initially slated for December, which would have been neat timing. “It was supposed to celebrate 30 years of the Holiday of Holidays festival and our 60th anniversary,” says Hila Goshen, director of culture at Beit Hagefen. That would have been the perfect juncture for a salute to two of Haifa’s most noted artistic and cultural vehicles.

Holiday of Holidays started out in December 1993 when Hanukkah, Christmas, and the Eid al-Fitr finale to Ramadan coincided and, despite the Muslim holiday moving around the annual calendar, the festival has continued to be held close to the civilian year’s end. Naturally, the events of October 7 put a very different slant on the brighter side of life.

Still, not all is lost on the coincidental religious observance front. This month actually features Pessah, Easter, and Eid al-Fitr. Then again, as Goshen notes, Beit Hagefen is not planning on letting it all hang out, regardless over the next few weeks. “The festivities should have started in December, and then reality struck and changed all our plans. Then we decided to mark the anniversary very modestly, without street celebrations, but with a series of events some of which would have taken place anyway.”

One of those was a musical theatrical production called Adaber Itcha (“I Will Talk to You”).

“We started working on it over a year and a half ago together with the Revolution Orchestra,” says Goshen. “It was supposed to open the festivities.” The show is based on the emotive ballad of the same name which came out almost half a century ago and was popularized by venerated singer-guitarist Chava Alberstein. Hava Alberstein _521 (credit: Courtesy)

Uniting through music

The full show moniker runs to Adaber Itcha, Ahava Echat, Shtei Safot - “I Will Talk to You, One Love, Two Languages” - which is more than a nod and a wink to the fact that Haifa is the country’s largest mixed Arab-Jewish town, and the urgent need for harmony between us all, now more than ever.

The repertoire takes in love songs in Hebrew and Arabic that have been translated into the corresponding language for the occasion. There will be subtitles but, no doubt, many members of the audience will recognize some of the songs and - possibly - be tempted to sing along with the original lyrics. It could make for a neat bonding overlap experience between Hebrew and Arabic speakers.

That is part and parcel of the Beit Hagefen philosophy and professional purview.

“This month there is a particular focus on presenting activities that reflect the center’s general activity,” explains Goshen who also serves as artistic director of the 60th anniversary rollout. “Our work mostly concentrates on cultural activities and exhibitions but it resonates with what we say all year round, using all the methods at our disposal within the framework of the center, which is a very variegated place.”

There is a lot going on there. “Beit Hagefen is a Jewish-Arabic cultural center with seven departments - culture, a gallery, tours, education, a youth club, a library, and a theater for the Arab society. Most of the departments address pluralism, shared living and its importance, equality of values, and democracy.”

That message is, naturally, worked into the fabric of the forthcoming artistic program which, says Goshen, is a constant. “We didn’t change the program [after October 7]. When we started planning it, over a year and a half ago, the idea was to present an evening of love songs in two languages. Now the event has taken on even more significance, within the challenging reality in which are living, with all the fear and anger between us, and the hatred.”

Sadly, there’s little new there. “Every difference of opinion here turns into something very challenging,” Goshen adds.She is hopeful that this month’s program of events in Haifa will go some way to redressing that unhealthy state of affairs and, at the very least, engender greater readiness to listen to each other. We could also do well to listen to the lyrics of Adaber Itcha which talk about unconditional support for our partners.

And if you’re aiming to nurture common ground for mutual respect and understanding, and general harmonious living, it makes good sense to start from an early age. The Dimyon VeChalom (“Fantasy and Dream”) Hebrew-Arabic show, which was commissioned for the 60th-anniversary program, is tailored to that very goal.

Celebrating diversity

“It is based on children’s songs, in Hebrew and Arabic, with a story behind it. But the story is not the main thing. It allows children, and their parents, to get to know each other’s childhood songs. They can identify the songs they know and hear some songs in the others’ language.”

That follows the Beit Hagefen credo. “We are constantly striving towards a shared life which can sit anywhere across a very broad spectrum, from love and deep friendship to simple good neighborliness,” Goshen notes. “If we can get closer to each other and find things that are common to us, that can help. There are always conflicts, between Jews and Arabs, Arabs and Arabs, and Jews and Jews. The fences begin to fall when we have a better idea of the other’s culture and way of life. Music can do that.”

There are some quality choral sounds on offer at the Beit Hahesed Church when the Great Gehenna Choir makes its first trip up North from its Jerusalem base to perform its Mayim Hayim (Water of Life) a cappella concert (April 9, 7 pm.)

The show mindset also takes the togetherness route and is the group’s response to the events of October 7 and their aftermath. The program incorporates three parts, with a frontal concert followed by a slot when the audience will learn the first song of the evening, and then perform it together with the choir. The closing part combines renditions by the choir and singalongs with the audience.

“It is a special location with wonderful acoustics,” says Goshen. “It is a beautiful ancient church.” The Beit Hagefen gallery is also on board for the milestone birthday program with the “Panim. Guf. Bayit” (“Face. Body. Home”) exhibition which opens on April 18 and runs through August 9.

The eclectic show, curated by Ina Berkovitch and Shaam Abu Sallah, features oil portraits, video works, a dance installation, and metal, fabric, and glass sculptures. The stated intent behind the artists’ efforts is to get back to personal encounters and to answer the need for physical contact and a sense of belonging.

Sounds just the ticket.

For tickets and more information: did.li/Eh5Nf