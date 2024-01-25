Calling his fellow IDF soldiers heroes, Fauda actor and singer Idan Amedi, 35, spoke emotionally on Thursday as he was released from Sheba Medical Center after being seriously injured on duty in Gaza on January 8.

“I want to share a hug with the grieving families. As someone who knows the loss up close, I know there are no words that will comfort the heart. It is important for me that you know your sons and daughters are my heroes until the end of my days,” he said at a press conference with senior hospital officials.

“ Over the past three months, I met them on various fronts – we laughed together, we went out on operations together… we allowed ourselves to cry together.”

Amedi thanks both the medical staff at Sheba and 669, the Israeli Air Force’s tactical rescue unit, for saving his life. Amedi arrived at the hospital sedated and intubated, burned and covered in soot so that he was unrecognizable, tagged as he described it, “unidentified, 22 years old.” Now, two-and-a-half weeks later, he is ready to speak. He’s wearing all black, one arm in a sling and the opposite hand bandaged.

Idan called the press conference to spread a message about those injured in war

One reason he called a press conference, Amedi says, is to share “the deep understanding of someone injured in war.” He emphasizes that if there is something “good” that has happened as a result of his injury, it is his ability to be a messenger. Fauda star, Idan Amedi, is one of the wounded soldiers in Gaza (credit: YES STUDIOS)

During his stay at Sheba, Amedi has met with other injured patients and sees this as an opportunity to share the difficulties and challenges that they face – himself included – as he begins a lengthy outpatient rehab. “They are people like us, who are used to being independent, are used to being strong. This in itself is a challenge. To digest that, there are things that will take months to renew. And to accept that there are things that will not be again ever.”

One of the things Amedi asks of the public is that they are there for the injured. "As you supported me, support them – including when they are released from the hospital. Let them express their pain, and hug and support them. Those who ran first and didn't hesitate – out of their love for the people and the land – into the fire, they need you now." Their injuries are not only physical, Amedi reminds his followers, but mental.

Idan honored his fallen "brothers-in-arms"

When discussing his nine “brothers-in-arms” killed during the operation on January 8th, Amedi is emotional. “Two of the soldiers killed were friends on my team” (Sgt. Maj. (res.) Akiva Yasinskiy, 35, and Sgt. First Class (res.) Gavriel Bloom, 27).

“Gavri was a professional soldier… I was given the privilege to get to know him during the war, to fight next to him, he was a person with an inner strength and a happiness for life…”

“Akivush,” he pauses to collect himself. “Akiva and I have known each other since the age of 19… how do we part from you?”

“To the families of Gavri and Akivush, I want to say to you I am sorry that I didn’t succeed in my mission as a commander to bring them safely home….” Amedi cries.

This is as personal as it gets, and every word Amedi says comes from the heart. “The day will come, and I will talk about everything,” he adds.

In addition to talking about the war’s injured, Amedi discusses his involvement in efforts to return Israel’s hostages, not just in this war but over the last few years. He notes that what was once an issue for a few families has grown into an issue for many. “The most important message that I want to come out of this is we cannot abandon the hostages again.”

Regarding Fauda, Amedi says he hopes to be back for a fifth season once he recovers. But he closes by referring back to what might be his biggest role as a spokesperson for the people. “People are saying, ‘You are a hero, you are a symbol,’ so it is important for me to emphasize: I am part of those thousands of injured. I am a reserve soldier. That is how it was from the first moment, and I hope also after I recover, that is how it will be in the future.”