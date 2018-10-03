beit shemesh

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
MK Dov Lipman posted on his personal Facebook page on Sunday that residents of the Jerusalem suburb of Beit Shemesh should be on heightened alert.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
"It was inconceivable that an attack could happen in my quiet little suburb."
By SAM SOKOL
Construction in the Eila Valley is trampling the public will and destroying a priceless green lung.
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
Cohen accuses Abutbul of dividing the city; spokesman for mayor says supporters to be given senior roles in the city administration.
By JEREMY SHARON
Efforts to divide the city in two will only intensify.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
The tone of the rhetoric coming from haredi and non-haredi voters alike reflected the divisions and the arguments that have taken hold of Beit Shemesh.
Incumbent reelected by margin of 758 votes • Cohen: ‘Beit Shemesh is our home and we have to protect it’
By JEREMY SHARON,Ariel Ben Solomon
Leading haredi rabbi calls on anti-Zionist haredi factions to vote; hundreds of police to be deployed around city and voting booths.
MKs and ministers from Labor, Bayit Yehudi and Yesh Atid throw their support behind Cohen.
Ahead of the revote on Tuesday, controversial Mayor Moshe Abutbul weighs in
on the city’s future.
Beaucoup considèrent que la ville préfigure l’aggravation du conflit entre laïcs et religieux
By HANNAH KATSMAN
Environmentalist says although a third of the springs are dried up, they are important to showing the area's 3,000-year-old history.
By SHARON UDASIN
With the divided city’s new election rapidly approaching, mayoral candidate Eli Cohen vows to put the city back together.
As Haredim continue to defy legal rulings against modesty signs, many have begun to see Beit Shemesh as ‘the canary in the coal mine’ of Israel’s complicated secular-religious conflict.
The Rakefet Child Development Center, which treats more children than any other local facility, is in danger of closure.
By BARRY DAVIS
The soldier was only lightly injured but taken to Hadassah University Medical Center.
On Tuesday morning, the municipality removed the signs, but only a few hours later, many of them reappeared.
MK Touma-Sliman described Haredi areas of Beit Shemesh as "state within a state" Touma-Sliman describes Haredi areas of Beit Shemesh as "state within a state."
Well-preserved Byzantine-era colored mosaic floors and imported marble antiquities discovered.
The women said they received calls on Thursday and Friday threatening them with a kabbalistic ritual calling for their deaths.
By JTA
Activists challenged the legality of the signs in court, leading to rulings by the Supreme Court ordering the Beit Shemesh municipality to remove the offending signs.
Different faiths have different customs regarding worship, and Jerusalem, the cradle of the three great monotheistic faiths, is the ideal place for an exhibition of “Faces in Prayer.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
'The State of Israel must punish those who were responsible for such acts because it could easily lead to serious and unpredictable consequence,' cautions Council of Catholic Churches in Jerusalem.
Haredi extremists put the signs in question back up after the court ordered their removal, to the outrage of many female activists who deem the signs to be demeaning and wrong.
NIS 800 mill upgraded Route 38 to cut travel time and increase road safety.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Under pressure, the Agriculture Ministry has postponed plans to shoot feral dogs that have been roaming the streets of Israeli town.
Security forces should have 'no mercy' when dispersing ultra-Orthodox anti-draft protestors, wrote former Israeli Police Major General Amit Arieh in a Facebook post.
By EYTAN HALON
Anti-extremism activists hailed the court's decision as an unprecedented victory in their campaign to halt harassment and intimidation of women in the city.
Ancient slab of stone used to ignite fires is discovered in Ramat Beit Shemesh, hailed as "extraordinary find."
Ancient coins were also discovered between the pavement stones.
The indictments were issued on Wednesday and charge the individuals with forming a conspiracy to influence the results of the elections through invalid votes.
A digital flyer for the protest was posted on the municipality’s website for several hours overnight Sunday, before it was taken down.
By BEN HARTMAN
The undercover agent was able to purchase stolen cars, weapons and drugs, including marijuana, hashish, ecstasy and Cocaine in the ultra-Orthodox communities.
Itai Halpern of Pardesiya was granted a certificate of honor after discovering the head of a statue from the First Temple period
By JPOST.COM STAFF
63 coins, 2000 years old, recovered
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
As of 5 p.m. local time, twenty-two fire trucks and at least 10 aircraft were working to contain the blaze.
“Who is going to be the voice of my children now that Rakefet is closing,” resident asks.
Thirteen fire crews deployed to the moshav not far from Beit Shemesh and reinforcements arrived from firefighters cadet courses.
By SHARON UDASIN,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The officer was going to pay respects to a family in mourning when attacked.
Event was a provocation say critics
Judge: Behavior of municipality and mayor created sections of the city which were not subject to the rule of law.
Sprawling, state-of-the-art national training facility took three years to construct, cost NIS 2 billion.
Father remains in serious condition after attempting to save son’s life; mother and 2 siblings sustain light injuries.
The park's site is identified by researchers as Sha'arayim, mentioned in the story of David and Goliath.
Cooperation between haredim and non-haredim ‘hasn’t happened,’ says former mayoral candidate Eli Cohen.
The Beit Shemesh municipal authority cordoned off one of the school’s two floors in order to accommodate over 100 girls of the haredi Mishekenot Daat school who were without classrooms.
The exact location is still being kept a secret to prevent intruders.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
The school made headlines earlier this month when on the first day of school, secular pupils and their parents discovered a separation wall had been erected within the school.
By LIDAR GRAVE-LAZI
Archaeologists said that the compound is divided into an industrial area and a residential area, leading them to believe that it may have been a monastery.
Judge Arnon Darel finds that the Safot VeTarbuyot school in the city has large premises which is not fully utilized.
Mayor takes down schoolyard wall, but separation remains.
City suffers from severe shortage of classroom space, critics mayor and his administration have frequently claimed that large sums of state money remain unused by the municipal.
Barriers must not be built between Jews, MK Lipman says of 2.5-meter-high gender-separation wall.
Ministry of Education labels municipality’s actions illegal and says closure order against division will shortly be issued.
President says differences over commencement of new school year should be settled as quickly as possible to ensure children get back to school on time.
The Jerusalem fast-train project, which is approaching completion, will be dwarfed by the railway to Eilat – assuming its brave plan is ever implemented.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Weiner has helped clients overcome social awkwardness and progress to dating.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Opposing narratives separate ultra-Orthodox and secular in the rapidly expanding former development town.
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
The Wonderful Women NGO aims to build bridges between the haredi and secular communities.
By ELI MANDELBAUM/TAMARA ZIEVE
The Barth family originally had a 10 year plan to make aliya – after talking to an emissary their plans changed to arrive to Israel in one year.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Despite the religious tensions in the news from Beit Shemesh, Rosenblatt says it’s a great community.
Any ideas for a more peaceful coexistence?
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
The library is a hub for everyone in Beit Shemesh.
By JOSH HASTEN
By JASON SHALTIEL
The Rakefet Child Development Center, which treats more children than the equivalent municipal facility, is in danger of closure.
Bringing the animals of the Torah to life in Beit Shemesh.
Déjà vu in Beit Shemesh as a battle over a school highlights tension between haredi and
secular residents.
This suburban city’s woes are a microcosm of the country’s social issues.
Resident of Netivot came from Gaza to visit his children staying with grandparents; ‘Hands raised against soldiers must be cut off. ’
Critics decry campaign, calling it ‘political tool to keep haredi community in ghetto.’
Transportation Ministry says public transportation operates according to demand, needs of each community.
Soldiers in uniform are often subject to harassment and verbal abuse by anti-Zionist extremists in some ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods.
The incident occurred during the daylight hours of last Wednesday, when the man called the victim a prostitute because he said her skirt was too short.
The king has not left the building! Music icon shows up safe and sound in the holy land.
By PAM POKOL
Record numbers of people turned out for one of the most fiercely and bitterly contested municipal elections ever experienced.
After fraud mars first election's results, incumbent Mayor Abutbul calls for clean election; opponent Eli Cohen says Beit Shemesh microcosm of country.
Yesh Atid brought the claims after haredi activists posted signs around the city showing an image of Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid.
Haredi MKs and Beit Shemesh mayoral candidate Eli Cohen exchange fierce words over elections set to take place next month at 89 polling stations.
Mayoral candidate Eli Cohen accuses haredim of incitement, prompting haredi MK to accuse him of being a provocateur.
Municipal elections of October were invalid due to evidence of systematic fraud.
There is no precedent in Israel for courts to order new elections in major cities; most electoral irregularity cases involve particular ballots or station.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Abutbul: I’m surprised how easy it is to erase democracy; Justices say October’s fraud was ‘worrying and disturbing.’
New municipal elections in Nazareth following allegations of fraud and irregularities in a super close finish.
J'lem court ruled in December that Abutbul committed fraud in mayoral win; decision would pave way for new Beit Shemesh election.
Beit Shemesh Mayor Moshe Abutbul and challenger Eli Cohen’s styles in the Supreme Court may be as different as their worldviews.
By Yonah Jeremy Bob
Abutbol: new elections are collective punishment; Cohen: fraud was attack on our democracy; AG: uphold lower court order for new elections.
The historic decision not only potentially changes the future of Beit Shemesh, it sets the courts on a more interventionist path to defending the legitimacy of future elections regardless of the math.
Haredi politicians denounce decision, calling it undemocratic, and accusing the court of being influenced by a media campaign.
“This is not the personal struggle of Eli Cohen; this is a communal struggle for democracy, justice and the rule of law."
Judges nullify October vote due to massive fraud; Sa’ar to set date for revote, but it could be delayed by appeal.
Iron Dome batteries intercept a rocket over Beit Shemesh as sirens went off throughout the Jerusalem hills; 9 rockets fired at Beersheba; 2 intercepted over Tel Aviv area.
Readers respond to the latest 'Jerusalem Post' articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
It is obvious that the law recognizes that one may not enforce one’s lifestyle on another.
By DANIEL GOLDMAN
Will the person who speaks for Israel please stand up!
By Jerusalem Post Readers
Beit Shemesh is not a microcosm of Israeli society. The reality is more complex, and less polarized.
By JPost Editorial
Over and over again the margin of victory in the Beit Shemesh election is referred to as “razor-thin.”
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Two new Israeli craft beers were launched recently.
By DOUG GREENER
A guided family bike tour on Israel's Independence Day.
By JOANNA SHEBSON