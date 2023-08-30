The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Violent protest in Beit Shemesh required mayor's rescue by police

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 03:59
‘LAST WEEK, the city that had effectively erased its women elected a woman to be mayor’: Aliza Bloch. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Dozens of ultra-Orthodox gathered in the Bet neighborhood of Ramat Beit Shemesh to protest the arrival of the mayor, Aliza Bloch, according to Israeli media.

Bloch was set to come for a tour of an ultra-orthodox school building that is set to open in the coming school year.

The ultra-Orthodox protestors threw objects at the building and even set fire to boards near the school compound.

Due to violence that erupted, Bloch was stuck inside the building for roughly 30 minutes. The mobs also smashed the windows of Bloch's car and vandalized it. Following the incident, police forces were called and helped Bloch evacuate the facility.
Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch speaks during a press conference at the Beit Shemesh municipality building on November 20, 2018 (credit: YAAKOV LEDERMAN/FLASH90) Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch speaks during a press conference at the Beit Shemesh municipality building on November 20, 2018 (credit: YAAKOV LEDERMAN/FLASH90)

Signs vandalized in protest

Last Friday, just before Shabbat, ultra-Orthodox vandalized an advertisement sign of Bloch, who is running for mayor of Beit Shemesh. A resident of the neighborhood who noticed this protested in their face and jokingly shouted at them: "How righteous you are, what devotion," Israeli media reported. 



