A bus with children aboard overturned near Beit Shemesh on Wednesday, according to Maariv.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics are treating about 30 bus passengers, including children about 12 years old.

At this stage, MDA teams have referred 7 wounded to the Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaare Zedek hospitals, including: 1 in serious condition, 2 in moderate condition, and 4 in light condition.

This is a developing story.