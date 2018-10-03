03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Pence is expected to address several regional issues, including the Iran nuclear deal and the Syrian Civil War, as well as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the impending US embassy move.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH,HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV
So close, and yet so far.
By MICHAEL WILNER
In an act of diplomacy, Kushner and Greenblatt spent time with PA official Saeb Erekat following his lung transplant.
The group seeks to 'own' the gas portfolio as yet another casus belli it claims against Israel.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Despite the recently signed agreement between Hamas and Fatah, tensions are still high.
By ADAM RASGON
Dennis Ross' tenure on the peace process and the Middle East is a long and storied one.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Foreign Ministry: ‘Palestine’ is not a state.
By HERB KEINON
Netanyahu said the cooperation today with countries in the Arab world is actually greater than it was when Jerusalem signed agreements with Egypt and Jordan.
“We will not remain passive,” Netanyahu said, adding that he said this in “a clear and detailed manner” to the Russian president.
A select group of rabbis and prominent Jewish leaders traveled to Qatar in an act of public diplomacy in a time when relations with the small Gulf state are strained.
By YAIR ETTINGER
Streaming live on Wednesday December 6th from the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Rencontre avec Meron Reuben, le chef du protocole chargé d’organiser la visite des chefs d’Etat
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
A long-planned summit in Togo last September that was expected to draw the leaders of between 20 to 25 African states to meet with Netanyahu was cancelled at the last minute.
U Maung Maung Lynn in eye of storm over question of Israel-Myanmar military arms sales.
Diplomatic stalemate doesn’t keep politicians from pretending dramatic decisions need to be made soon.
Following the arrest of a US consulate employee in Turkey, diplomatic ties between the countries continue to fray.
By REUTERS
Pence didn't meet with Herzog during his short trip to Israel in January.
By GIL HOFFMAN
During the 1976 Entebbe rescue operation, Lubrani flew from Tehran to Nairobi to arrange for the refueling of rescue planes that were returning to Israel.
Netanyahu said that Israel is greatly interested in ties with Brazil and believes they have great potential.
"Despite the ANC’s decision, South Africa continues to have full diplomatic relations with Israel."
By ILANIT CHERNICK
In a globalized world, with the threat of terrorism constantly changing, military relations and attachés take on even greater importance.
In capitals around the world, policy-makers will be watching the developments very carefully.
In 2015, Malaysia came under a great deal of international criticism for preventing two Israelis windsurfers from competing in the Youth Sailing World Championships.
One MK called the Polish president's decision to sign the bill into law a "badge of shame" for the country.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The irony is glaring: the countries that were the killing grounds for the Jews in the past century are Israel’s closest friends in the current one. But at what price?
Earlier this month, just prior to a visit to Jordan and Israel by US Vice President Mike Pence, an agreement was reached putting an end to the affair.
From the prime minister's seat to the Knesset speaker's podium, 'The Jerusalem Post' takes a behind-the-scenes look at Israeli Parliament.
Tsipras to escort president to site of vandalized Holocaust monument.
“The State of Israel came into being from the right of the Jewish people to self-determination in its own homeland.”
A nation of some 1.3 billion people – a good proportion of all humanity – was paying to the leader of a country o some 8.5 million people.
The move comes even as Netanyahu has talked of opening new offices, especially in Africa.
Foreign Ministry lobbies for move, says one small example of why Treasury proposal to dramatically cut ministry is badly mistaken.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
The Israeli delegation to UNESCO attempted to submit a formal letter of resignation only to be sent away as the UNESCO offices are closed until early January 2018.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Ben-Shabbat is a veteran of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).
“If Iran continues unabated they will have nuclear weapons in a decade,” said Netanyahu.
Erdogan will cut ties with Israel if the US Embassy moves
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s first reaction to Trump decision may take place at The Jerusalem Post’s Diplomatic Conference.
Switzerland, a non-EU country, does not recognize Hamas or Hezbollah as terrorist organizations.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC) organized the delegation of Minnesota State Legislators and other Minnesota leaders to Israel for the second year in a row.
During Johannesburg panel, experts warn effort will be counterproductive to tourism, hi-tech, peace talks.
Chris Cannan is determined to make good relations even better.
Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian traveled to Jerusalem to discuss Armenian-Israeli ties with Netanyahu.
"Spain and Israel are both young democracies...facing trials and turmoil abroad and at home," President Reuven Rivlin told Spanish lawmakers.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,SHOSHANA KRANISH
In one of her many previous roles before she became governor-general, Reddy was chairman of the New Zealand Film Commission, which early in 2016 signed a co-production agreement with Israel.
The landmark summit that was some two years in the making and that was to begin next Tuesday was canceled last month, with the Foreign Ministry citing political instability in the host country.
Parliament members from all over the world are slated to pay a short but diplomatically significant visit to the Jewish state.
“A politican needs the ability to foretell what is going to happen tomorrow, next week, next month and next year. And to have the ability afterwards to explain why it didn't happen.”
By PAUL ALSTER
Netanyahu also said that the ideas he had put forth at the UN about either changing or scrapping the Iranian deal are beginning to trickle down.
The unprecedented embrace of the Israeli flag comes amidst Israel’s support for Kurdish rights and historic connections between the two nations.
Eight American mayors took a tour of Israel with the AJC (American Jewish Committee) Project Interchange.
By SARAH LEVI
The prime minister made a stop in Colombia as part of his momentous Latin America tour and took yet another favorable diplomatic step by offering Israel's friendship.
"A new era has begun," Netanyahu told reporters in Argentina.
Foreign Ministry director general Yuval Rotem: We are committed to this process.
The prime minister reiterated his stance on the deal with Iran during his visit to Argentina, saying that he wanted to be "straightforward" and that the US had to either "fix or cancel this."
Many Arab countries called for the summit to be cancelled, and now Israel's Foreign Ministry is saying that the event has been "postponed" without providing an alternative date.
Israel has a status akin to a member-state within the EU, enjoying strong economic, educational, scientific and cultural ties.
Reuben opted to go to the Mexican reception, not only because Mexico has had diplomatic ties with Israel for 63 years, but because he had served in Mexico and one of his daughters was born there.
Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev pledged cooperation with Israel on many levels for greater security and world peace amid his significant diplomatic visit.
In the geopolitical context, Croatia and Israel share the same Mediterranean basin, where different challenges are becoming a more unifying, even indispensable, point of cooperation.
By TINA KRCE
Zaev marks his first trip to Israel with a visit to a soccer game.
When famed Israeli chef Shaul Ben Aderet is in the kitchen, he’s creating more than just good food.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Ismail Khaldi, Israel’s first Beduin diplomat, accused the Zevulun Regional Council and the Israel Lands Authority in an English Facebook post on Tuesday of "Beduin heritage cleansing."
Mudslides have killed more then 300 people in Sierra Leone, Israel will extend immediate humanitarian aid.
By HERB KEINON,REUTERS
A former Shin Bet senior official will head the National Security Council.
Israelis singing the Indian national anthem to help celebrate Indian independence.
Some envoys reestablish as others reinforce diplomatic relations.
Reuben served in the director general’s department in the Foreign Ministry and subsequently in the National Defense College and in the digital diplomacy department.
Lebanon is on the Levant Basin in the eastern Mediterranean where a number of big sub-sea gas fields have been discovered since 2009 near the Israel-Lebanon border.
The US's allies in the Syrian conflict don't get along with each other, leaving diplomats and military leaders in a tricky situation.
Rebecca Dykes had been working for the Department of International Development, her body was found by Lebanese police.
Saudi policy of confronting Iran more aggressively around the region has been spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation, which caught even his close aides by surprise, has plunged Lebanon into crisis.
This week's social news.
A diplomatic blueprint vis-a-vis the escalation in Syria.
By MICHAEL HARARI
All the diplomats fit to print.
Pence says things not because he is a statesmen who needs to, but because he wants to.
By MICHAEL FREUND
As the two countries across the Asian continent celebrate the 26th anniversary of bilateral ties, the huge potential going forward is evident.
By ALEXANDER B. PEVZNER
The president now understands that the blockade is counter-productive to the cause of peace and stability, and should be ended as soon as possible, with Qatar embraced by all members of the GCC.
By MARC SCHNEIER
It was prudent of both sides to end the conflict and renew diplomatic ties.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Not only are our leaders not planning on beefing up public diplomacy efforts throughout the world, they are actually planning on further reducing Israel’s presence on the international stage.
It is not only in Syria where US and Israeli views on Iran and Hezbollah diverge.
By OVED LOBEL
Yet reaping the full benefit of digital public diplomacy requires that diplomats invest time and resources in cultivating online relationships which rest on dialogue.
By CORNELIU BJOLA,ILAN MANOR
McMaster’s speech was notable because in it he laid out a host of policies that McMaster himself has reportedly opposed since he was appointed to his position in February.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
How Israel and Sweden lost their footing.
By TOMAS SANDELL
What are the main obstacles that must be overcome in order for Israel to achieve an alliance, and how stable can such a pact actually be?
By LIOR AKERMAN
This week in Israel's social news.
The latest news from the Israeli social and diplomatic scene.
Incoming EU Ambassador to Israel in special for the Jerusalem Post: Agreements begin with leaders. Peace begins with people.
By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
The Australian ambassador enjoys a game of soccer with locals.
Whenever Israeli politicians, even ministers, have reached out to their South African counterparts to set up meetings, they’ve been refused.
By NACHMAN SHAI
A new Turkish drama gives us fascinating insight into antisemitism, anti-Zionism and everything in between.
By DANNY ORBACH
Back in May 2013, when the Belt and Road initiative was being finalized, both Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Beijing.
By NEVILLE TELLER