Netanyahu canceling his US trip is a diplomatic misstep - editorial

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a planned journey to Washington by high-ranking officials aimed at discussions about the Gaza war, following the United States’ abstention from vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate ceasefire on Monday.

Senior officials, including Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, along with a COGAT representative, were scheduled for a US visit to advocate for the war efforts, as stated by the Prime Minister’s Office last week. Israeli reports indicated that the Biden administration intended to propose several alternatives for actions in Rafah to the visiting Israeli team.

In reaction to the vote, the office said: “The US has backed down from its consistent stance in the Security Council since the beginning of the war.”

The failure of the US to veto a draft of the resolution that advocates for a ceasefire without requiring the release of hostages represents a significant withdrawal from its former position, it said.

Following the United States’ choice to abstain, the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza, marking a departure from the US’s earlier actions of vetoing three previous draft resolutions regarding the Gaza war. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., March 11, 2024. (credit: David Dee Delgado/Reuters)

On Monday, the White House expressed confusion over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to call off the delegation’s planned meeting in Washington.

“We’re kind of perplexed by this,” national security communications adviser John Kirby said when asked for Biden’s reaction to the decision, The Hill reported.

“A couple of points that need to be stated and, in fact, restated,” he said. “No. 1, it’s a nonbinding resolution. So, there’s no impact at all on Israel and Israel’s ability to continue to go after Hamas. No. 2… it does not represent a change at all in our policy. It’s very consistent with everything that we’ve been saying we want to get done here. And we get to decide what our policy is.”

Worrying development in terms of allyship

Netanyahu’s decision to cancel the meeting in Washington is a significant diplomatic blunder, signaling a worrying retreat from constructive engagement with a key ally. At a time when the intricacies of international relations demand nuanced and continuous dialogue, especially concerning conflicts that have far-reaching global implications, such a move can be seen as short-sighted. It forfeits a pivotal opportunity to articulate Israel’s stance directly to the US and to explore alternative strategies for the complex situation in Gaza.

By choosing to disengage over the US’s abstention in a UN Security Council vote, a decision within the US’s sovereign right, Netanyahu’s action may inadvertently weaken Israel’s diplomatic standing and undermine potential avenues for resolution. It may also sabotage the quick release of the Israeli hostages in Gaza.

The reaction to the US abstention, characterizing it as a deviation from a consistent stance, underscores a lack of appreciation for the fluid nature of diplomacy and international consensus-building. It’s critical to recognize that diplomacy often requires compromise and adaptability, traits that seem to be overlooked in favor of a more rigid approach to international disagreements.

The decision to cancel the trip over a nonbinding resolution – particularly when the US clarified that its abstention did not signify a policy shift – suggests a missed opportunity for Israel to engage in constructive dialogue and perhaps to sway opinions or gain understanding in a forum of immense strategic importance.

Fragile trust

Lastly, how this cancellation was handled – coupled with the expressed confusion and disappointment from the US side – reveals a worrying disconnect between two longstanding allies. Effective diplomacy is predicated on open channels of communication, especially in moments of tension. By sidestepping this meeting, Netanyahu not only forfeited a critical platform for advocacy, he also sent a message that might strain the trust and cooperation between Israel and the United States.

At a juncture where collaboration and mutual understanding are paramount, such a decision can only be seen as a diplomatic misstep with potential long-term ramifications for both the resolution of the Gaza war and the strength of Israel-US relations.

Netanyahu, please, send your representatives to Washington. That is the right thing to do.