foreign affairs

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Senator Robert Menendez has been a vocal critic of the Iran nuclear deal.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Pence is expected to address several regional issues, including the Iran nuclear deal and the Syrian Civil War, as well as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the impending US embassy move.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH,HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV
The endless turnover at the White House and the constant tweeting by the US president has led to feelings that chaos in Washington is damaging the ability of the US to conduct foreign policy.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Israel had been pushing to postpone the vote for another year.
By HERB KEINON
"We simply cannot wait for the US to take an initiative on their own,'' Simon Coveney told a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
By REUTERS
An Israeli security team went to Cairo about a month ago to review security arrangements needed to reopen the embassy.
Israel says the guard fired in self-defense after being stabbed by a screwdriver-wielding Jordanian workman.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a blistering attack on Israel at a meeting in Turkey’s Parliament of his AKP Party.
Russia envoy: Hamas, Hezbollah are "radical organizations which sometimes adhere to extremist political views."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Paul charged the US government with jeopardizing Israel's security and even initiating a potential arms race in the Mideast by signing the arms deal, described by Trump as "tremendous."
By EYTAN HALON
House Democrats and Republicans agree to strategize an end to the program, which is sustained indirectly with US foreign aid.
By MICHAEL WILNER,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The Palestinian Authority’s payment of stipends to the families of convicted terrorists should make the international community rethink its donation policies, according to Hotovely.
If a decision is made to recall the Israeli ambassador from Warsaw, it would most likely not happen before Poland’s president signs the bill into law.
By HERB KEINON,GIL HOFFMAN
Australian premier, NZ governor-general to arrive for Beersheba battle commemoration.
A new tool helps pro-Israel activists to push back against BDS full force.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
"For the government of Israel it was obviously a red line, but I hope it won’t impact the relationship between Ukrainian Jews and Israel."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The 20 Parliamentarians signed a foundation document reaffirming Israel as a Jewish state with Jerusalem as its capital.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Thomas Friedman, our sole journalist on the list, earned a front-row seat when he was the first to interview US President Barack Obama after the interim agreement with Iran was announced.
By LAURA KELLY
Henri Etoundi Essomba, ambassador of Cameroon and dean of the Diplomatic Corps, says Israelis ‘absolutely continue to fascinate’ him as he marks his 17th anniversary in the country.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Au-delà des phrases chocs de la campagne électorale, la politique du futur président américain dans la région n’a pas l’air très cohérente
By CALEV BEN-DAVID
A 93 ans, la lauréate du Prix d’Israël 2015 a conservé un esprit grinçant. L’ancienne diplomate a une dent contre les hommes politiques d’aujourd’hui. Entretien avec une dame de caractère
By YAAKOV BAR-ON
Israël n’a pas encore totalement gagné la bataille pour sa reconnaissance. Pourtant, sur la scène internationale, il a remporté plus de succès que ses premiers diplomates ne l’auraient jamais rêvé
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The Canada-Israel story commenced prior to the establishment of the Jewish State.
At least 30 US senators and 166 representatives are plaintiffs in Wednesday's lawsuit, representing the largest number of legislators ever to sue a US president.
A UN expert group said this week there were at least 25,000 foreigners from more than 100 countries fighting in various organizations tied to al-Qaida globally.
Approximately 100 Australians are estimated to be fighting in Iraq and Syria, backed by 150 Australia-based "facilitators."
Foreign Ministry lobbies for move, says one small example of why Treasury proposal to dramatically cut ministry is badly mistaken.
"Israel has a long standing tradition of offering humanitarian assistance and coordinating relief to alleviate disease, hunger and poverty."
The Prime Minister's Office pushed back on the Knesset report.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Commemorating 25 years of diplomatic relations, Brodsky said Kazakhstan is one of Israel’s major friends.
By UDI SHAHAM
President Reubin Rivlin repeatedly raised the issue of UN support for Israel as he accepted the credentials of four new ambassadors to Israel.
Senior IDF officer: "We went to Cyprus to learn how to fight on terrain that soldiers aren't familiar with."
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
According to the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv, Israel is home to approximately 85,000 Jews of Indian-origin, the majority of whom made Israel their home in the 1950s and 1960s.
There is a need to prevent all funds from foreign governments to NGOs and, "The time has come to disband UNRWA," says the prime minister.
Netanyahu told reporters on his plane that the purpose of the visit was to strengthen Israel's rapidly growing ties with Africa.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was ready to oppose allies if they support BDS, and noted that should a peace deal be promoted by the US, Israel ought to be cautious.
By JOY BERNARD
Chairman of Knesset Intelligence Committee calls mix up between intelligence sources “nightmare scenario,” says too early to tell if Trump is an intelligence-sharing liability.
Employees stationed abroad filling sensitive roles despite lack of training in order to save money.
By GIL HOFFMAN
“Someone who comes to work at the Foreign Ministry is either an idiot or idealist or their parents have money,” says Israel's ambassador to South Sudan.
In his narrative, which he recently explained in an interview with The Jerusalem Post, the media and many government lawyers are exaggerating the threat posed to Israel by the ICC.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Ayash was on a tour organized by Desert Queen, which puts together tours aboard for women.
Following Guinea, ‘Post’ learns Chad next to renew ties with Jerusalem
By HERB KEINON,ADAM RASGON
Former top US mediator advises judging presidential candidates on how they see America’s position in the world.
The artifacts were originally found in east Jerusalem in 2012.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Top diplomat says that after France rejected Jewish connection to Temple Mount in UNESCO vote, Paris should not be surprised Israel rejects its diplomatic initiative.
One of Israel’s new foreign policy objectives is to improve its ties with African countries, Dore Gold tells 'Post.'
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Wallstrom called on Tuesday for an investigation to determine if Israel was guilty of extrajudicial killings of Palestinians during the recent wave of violence, local media reported.
Foreign Ministry announces intention to close five of its 106 missions abroad as a cost saving measure.
"It is important that ambassadors be able to deal with the challenge of the boycott of Israel and the delegitimization of our right to self-defense," says deputy FM.
By DANA SOMBERG/MAARIV HASHAVUA
A mere 11% of Israelis are satisfied with the government’s performance in foreign relations, while 60% are not satisfied.
According to Chinese reports, the visiting Israeli medical clowns bring the "power of humor," which has been shown to boost endorphins and speed up patient's recovery.
Gold was once ambassador to the United Nations and currently the head of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs
The Economy Ministry and population administration are not working together to ensure employment rights of foreign workers.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Report finds that 65 percent of diplomatic workers do not even have academic degrees.
Much of discussion devoted to boosting settlements; Meretz MKs boycott commemorative meetings.
The US's allies in the Syrian conflict don't get along with each other, leaving diplomats and military leaders in a tricky situation.
Administration officials cited President al-Sisi’s endorsing in May of a draconian law against nongovernmental organizations when the step was announced.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Jordan also revoked the license of Doha-based TV channel Al Jazeera.
Republicans have called the president's proposal 'dead on arrival'
The Netanyahu government is diversifying its foreign ties and building new independent capabilities, but critics warn that giving up on the US could leave Israel seriously weakened.
By LESLIE SUSSER
Dore Gold expresses concerns over inspection of Iran's nuclear facilities under deal with world powers, but says silver lining to agreement is shared interests with Egypt, Saudis, Turkey.
Since last Sunday, Israel has been hosting an 11-day military exercise that brings together the air forces of Germany, Poland, India, France, Italy, Greece and the US.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The main problem with governability in Israel is that Israel’s coalition governments are becoming increasingly incoherent.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Saudi Arabia hopes to retain its regional status.
By SHAHEEN CHAUDHRI
If the Trump administration is truly committed to countering Iranian influence in the Middle East, it has done a shoddy job thus far.
By ADAM LAMMON
The gradually developing triad of powers in the Middle East is a challenge to Israel’s foreign policy.
By OFER ISRAELI
Trump’s first 100 days have yet to provide a clear indication of US policy and how he believes he can achieve an Israel-Palestinian deal.
By EYTAN GILBOA
If a new intimacy is reached in the alliance, both countries will be in a better position to take on the enormous regional challenges for the good of both states.
By ARTHUR KOLL
As firing continues across the international border between India and Pakistan, the former is surely looking toward Israel to deepen its intelligence nexus and information-sharing capabilities.
By ISHAAN SAXENA
Trump’s worldview: Working with Russia against China and radical Islam
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Faith-based diplomacy continues to prove itself the most effective tool in strengthening real relations and unbreakable support for the State of Israel in modern times.
By JORDANNA MCMILLAN
The social and political predicaments underpinning Europe’s Islamist challenge ominously resemble those that caused the decline of ancient Rome.
There are various strategies that could assist the struggle for a fair international coverage of events in Israel.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Since 9/11, US foreign policy in Yemen has focused exclusively on eradicating the threat of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.
By STEPHANIE BARIC
One of the main contentions of AshleyMadison.com founder Noel Biderman is that the sheer number of active Israeli members of his website is tantamount to a democratic vote by Israelis who desire his product.
By JUDY MONTAGU
The hostile West (and many Israelis) may write off Hotovely as just another religious zealot who wants to annex the West Bank.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Israel’s new government must take a firm stand in its relations with Sweden
following Sweden’s acknowledgment of Palestine – otherwise it risks losing Europe
By MARTIN BLECHER
South Africa has much to gain from cooperation with Israel.
For anyone wondering what Israel is all about...
By MARTINA BIALEK
For most of the world, a nuclear Iran is a theoretical problem, but for Israel it is an existential problem.
Trump victory likely to bring volatility on every front.
By ILAN EVYATAR
Republican frontrunner pledges an overhaul of Washington's Mideast policies; pledges to defeat radical Islam, makes no mention of Palestinian conflict