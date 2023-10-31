Bolivia has cut diplomatic ties with Israel - report

The Bolivian government announced on Tuesday that it is severing diplomatic ties with Israel, according to a statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry at a press conference it held.

Bolivia has accused Israel of "committing crimes against humanity in its attacks on the Gaza Strip."

Bolivia in 2009 cut diplomatic ties with Israel in protest of its attacks on the Gaza Strip. In 2020, the government of President Jeanine Anez reestablished ties.

Turkey and Jordan

Additionally, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel that day that it has been committing "crimes against humanity" in Gaza since the start of Operation Swords of Iron.

"Israel must be stopped as soon as possible because it no longer behaves like a country, and we will work to prosecute the crimes it committed in the Gaza Strip," he claimed. He also said that Turkey is working to bring Israel to justice for its actions. IDF ground forces in Gaza, October 31, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Erdogan has also claimed that Israel is an occupier and Hamas is not a terrorist organization.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen then recalled Israeli diplomatic representatives from Turkey "in order to conduct a reassessment of Israel-Turkey relations," he said. Advertisement

Jordan's foreign minister also recently spoke out on the issue and said that. in his opinion. Israel is "above the law" in fighting in Gaza and called for an end to the "double standard" in dealing with the crisis, according to him.

Gadi Zaig contributed to this report. This is a developing story.