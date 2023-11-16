Israel condemns Belize gov't decision to suspend diplomatic ties

Israel has condemned the decision made by the Belize government on Wednesday to suspend diplomatic ties.

In a post by the Israel Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat, said that the decision "surrenders to Hamas terrorism and aligning with the axis of evil led by Iran."

"The government of Belize is blatantly ignoring the October 7 massacre in which more than 1,200 people - including babies, women, and elders were brutally murdered by the terrorist organization in their beds and homes," Haiat continued. He also accused the Belize government of "ignoring 240 citizens kidnapped by a terrorist organization that is worse than ISIS."

Haiat stressed that Israel will continue to operate in Gaza according to international law, "while Hamas commits war crimes and crimes against humanity by using hospitals and the citizens of Gaza as human shields."

Why did Belize suspend ties with Israel?

Belize chose to suspend ties due to Israel's refusal to implement a ceasefire in Gaza, CNN reported. Protests have ignited worldwide for a ceasefire to be implemented in Operation Swords of Iron.

“The Government of Belize has repeatedly condemned the actions of the IDF in Gaza. We have appealed to Israel to implement an immediate ceasefire and to allow unimpeded access to humanitarian supplies into Gaza," CNN quoted the Belize government as saying.

"Despite our requests, Israel has not stopped its violations of international humanitarian law nor allowed relief workers to alleviate the suffering of millions of Gazans." The government has also called for the release of hostages captured by Hamas, but has also suspended diplomatic activities in Tel Aviv and pulled its ambassador from the country.

Belize joins a growing list of Latin American countries that have either suspended ties, such as Bolivia, or have recalled its ambassador from Israel, such as Columbia, Chile, and Honduras.