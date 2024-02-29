Israeli father and son arrested in Mexico for smuggling 20kg of Cocaine

Mexican police have recently arrested two Israeli citizens, a father and son in their 20s and 40s, after suspecting a suitcase belonging to one of them, and allegedly found 20 kg of cocaine worth over ten million shekels, according to Israeli media on Tuesday.

According to reports, The two were arrested at the airport in Mexico City, on their way to a flight to Berlin. In the check conducted by the local police in their luggage, the cocaine was found wrapped in different packaging in an attempt to prevent the drugs from being discovered.

According to reports citing the Mexican police, the drugs were intended to be sold to drug dealers in Germany.

The two were taken into custody at a local jail, where they allegedly denied any connection to the drugs' discovered in their luggage. Despite this, the father and sons arrest was extended in the local court.

The Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry is currently dealing with the case

The Israeli embassy in Mexico received information from the country's authorities about the arrest of the two Israeli citizens. The Foreign Affairs Ministry has since stated that they are aware of the case, and that the Israeli consul in the country is handling the matter.

The reports didn't include further details of the suspects' identity, such as name or city of residence.