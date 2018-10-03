gaza strip

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Officials had said soldiers only arrived at scene after Israeli had crossed fence.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
This is a developing story.
By REUTERS
Emadi also announced the details of a $9 million Qatari donation to aid hospitals and people in need in Gaza.
By ADAM RASGON
The tunnel struck by Israel's Air Force inside Gaza is the second destroyed in two days.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
A conflict on any of Israel’s borders is not in anyone’s interests.
In response, the IDF carried out large-scale strikes against six terrorist targets belonging to Hamas, including an attack tunnel.
12 years ago, Hezbollah and Israel were left gutted by a summer war that was costly for both sides.
By JTA/RON KAMPEAS
Hospitals and medical clinics which rely on backup generators to maintain operations are running dangerously low on fuel.
Imad al-Alami, 62, died at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, a report said.
Israel has pointed to security concerns in imposing cellular spectrum and equipment importing restrictions on the Palestinians.
Hamas praised the killing as illustrating the family's "nobleness and deep affiliation with the (anti-Israel) resistance."
Israel says it would welcome the United States as a mediator but a US bid to revive negotiations, led by Us President Trump's adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has so far shown no progress.
The IDF announced earlier this evening it would be closing the Kerem Shalom crossing after an assessment of the current security situation, but did not provide further details.
The UN has been commandeered, and UNRWA is the main instrument of this diplomatic ruse.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
If Israel wishes to avoid escalation, it must find ways to take immediate, forceful action to reduce the humanitarian and economic pressures on the Gaza Strip, without being perceived as relaxing it
By UDI DEKEL
IDF says 35 rockets fired at Israel over the past year, up from 15 in 2016 and 21 in 2015
Abbas's request comes after Fatah and Hamas signed an agreement to advance reconciliation in mid-October.
After latest round of tit-for-tat fire, defense minister compares opposition leaders and rogue terror groups.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
IDF statement says Iran to blame for escalation, "Playing with the lives of Gaza residents."
Israel fires back with tanks and aircraft fire on Gaza Strip. Sirens mark second rocket fire attempt of the day.
Two rockets fell inside the Gaza Strip but set off sirens in Hof Ashkelon and Sha'ar HaNegev regional councils. A third fell in an open area in Israel but set off no alarms.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
Army says Palestinian factions fired projectiles on military outpost.
Israel amps up its alertness after weeks of threats from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
The products, bought online, included night-vision goggles and laser sights.
"For every Islamic Jihad response, wherever it is, Israel will respond with force and determination, not only to the Jihad but also to Hamas as well," Major General Yoav Mordechai said.
A number of Hamas, Fatah and other Palestinian officials on Friday visited Abu Naim’s hospital bedside.
Hamdallah: “I urge everyone without exception to embrace the leadership, reconciliation and national unity and to put our national interest above factional and party considerations and interests.”
Hamas chief in the Strip Ismail Haniyeh tells the Palestinian people that talks underway to solve the rift between Hamas and Fatah are really meant to stop Israel from "swallowing up the West Bank."
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
The statement omitted any reference to Israeli settlement activity – a rarity for the Quartet.
By MICHAEL WILNER
According to Yousef, if Israel lifts its closure on the Strip, it would not have to worry about Hamas’s commitment to a cease-fire.
The sewage travels in Gaza through Wadi Hanun, near Beit Hanun and continues into Israel around the area of the Erez Crossing, Bromberg said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The lack of power has crippled the treatment of sewage in Gaza, such that some 90,000 cu.m. of sewage flow daily into the Mediterranean Sea and other waterways.
'Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip and abroad recruit emissaries from Judea and Samaria who travel abroad to transfer terrorist funds and messages to operatives in the field,' Shin Bet charges.
16-year-old Abed al-Rahman Abu al-Maysa was killed east of al-Bureij camp in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
The projected island would hold vast infrastructure, including cargo and passenger ports, a marina, gas and electricity terminals, a desalination plant and space for an airport in the future.
According to the IDF, two military facilities belonging to Hamas were targeted in the north and south of the Gaza Strip.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman addressed the ongoing electricity dispute in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.
By EYTAN HALON
It's not the first such tunnel. Will it be the last?
By ARIANE MANDELL
Killing captured on camera and broadcast on Facebook Live.
A “perfect storm” of events could make life in Gaza unsustainable.
It’s a move that only further deepens the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The ministry closed Erez, the only pedestrian crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on March 26.
Hamas has dealt harshly with those it accused of collaboration in the past, executing many of them.
While Hezbollah has similar rockets, this is the first time that Hamas has developed such a weapon, Army Radio reports.
Incident comes day after Israel's Arrow missile defense system intercepted Syrian SAMs.
Abera Mengistu's brother says the family will no longer remain silent.
By UDI SHAHAM
A projectile launched from the Gaza Strip on Monday morning landed in southern Israel; none hurt. The IDF has attacked Hamas targets in the Strip multiple times in retaliation for the aggression.
Defense minister tours border communities as bombshell report on 2014 Gaza war set to be released.
Shapira credits Bennett with raising the threat in cabinet.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
There are approximately 4000 fishermen in Gaza today, who rely on the fish they catch to make ends meet.
From the defense minister's seat on the fifteenth floor of the Kiriya Military Headquarters in Tel Aviv, Gaza looks different.
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV
The incident is the latest in a number of similar tunnel collapses this year.
"[Israel] has no intention of initiating any military maneuver. At the same time, we will not tolerate any fire, any provocation," said Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.
Israel has decided to use every Gaza rocket launch as an opportunity to hit strategically important Hamas targets.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Shaul and Goldin were killed during the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
By JTA
Zohar Regev calls plan "non-violent, direct action" to convince Israel to lift blockade, "work out a solution."
While it is believed that Hamas continues to dig tunnels and prepare for the next round of fighting, its military wing has also worked diligently to thwart rocket fire into Israel.
By ALON BEN-DAVID
A Palestinian fishing ship entered waters deemed illegal by Israel, one man was taken after sustaining injuries.
Nada Kiswanson, a legal researcher at Palestinian rights group Al-Haq, says she's received death threats by e-mail, via family members and in the form of flower deliveries to her home.
The suspect was named as 38-year-old Wahid Abdullah Burash of Jabalia in Gaza, an employee of the United Nations Development Program.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,HERB KEINON,DANIELLE ZIRI
Transportation Minister Israel Katz outlines his port plan, and how close it is to being realized, in an exclusive interview with the ‘Post’.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Le premier soulèvement populaire palestinien d’envergure a pris l’establishment politique et militaire de court. Les acteurs de cette période racontent
By URI MILSTEIN
Yahya Sinwar a été désigné comme leader du Hamas. Emprisonné par Israël pendant 22 ans, il a été libéré dans le cadre de l’accord Shalit
“I am interested in the history and the political situation. I look for ways to assist Israel. This is the land of God, and what could be better than supporting the land of God?”
By KKL-JNF
Being attacked by Arab countries made them feel completely helpless, according to University of Haifa research.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Palestinian militants must stop building tunnels under Gaza schools, UNRWA says
Envoy calls on PA, Hamas, Israel to find solution
The strike came in response to sirens heard in Sderot and other communities near the border of the Gaza Strip and a projectile that was launched into Israeli territory from Gaza Sunday night.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Gaza-tested missile defense system to go toe-to-toe with competitors for US defense contract.
By GLOBES
In the Middle East tinderbox, it doesn't take much for things to rapidly escalate.
He spoke two-days after the security cabinet agreed to cut by 40% the amount of electricity it supplies to Gaza.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM
From north to south, by air and underground, the US Ambassador to the United Nations took it all in.
By HERB KEINON
Legal battle over insurance for ‘Dig’ TV show dismissed before trial
By AMY SPIRO
The Shin Bet and IDF Military Intelligence did not have a clear division of labor in regard to Gaza intelligence gathering in the run up to Operation Protective Edge, Comptroller finds.
Some of Israel's wars that were found to have the most failures and flaws delivered the best long-term results.
The Eitan APC will come with an active protection system, and its high speed will enable rapid deployment of forces between North and South.
A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called for local groups to disarm, saying that they hurt the push for a unified Palestinian state.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Project "Turn On the Lights" is slated to create new solar plants for Gaza, that is suffering from a significant power shortage.
"We return to Gaza in order to conclude reconciliation and national unity and end the painful impacts of divisions and to rebuild Gaza brick by brick," says PM
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The bottle made the long journey from Rhodes to the shores of Gaza.
Egypt has offered Hamas help with electricity in exchange for a list of security demands following Israel's announcement that it would withdraw some of the power it provides to the Strip.
As drug smuggling into the Gaza Strip reaches an unprecedented peak, Hamas officials are looking for new ways to intimidate smugglers.
“This ruling shows just how far apart the two major Palestinian parties are from reconciliation."
The small gas-rich Gulf state is a major backer of Hamas.
The baby girls share one heart and one body.
Along with the 16 other animals still residing at the Khan Younis Zoo, Laziz the tiger is set to leave his desolate home in the coming days.
By SHARON UDASIN
Hamas boycotted the last round of local elections in 2012.
Personally, I think the best thing to do would be to put the present administrators of UNRWA out of a job.
By BARRY WERNER
While no one in Israel wants the situation to escalate, most people realize that you can’t just ignore the subterranean version of a ticking time bomb.
By LIAT COLLINS
Israel and the world should think outside the box.
By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Let’s also begin talking about the freedom and liberation of those Israelis held against their will in Gaza.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Israel needs an intelligent policy on Gaza that takes into account the fact that the people of Gaza will always be our neighbors, they are not going into the sea and they are not going to disappear.
While Hamas prepares for its next aggression, the people of Gaza are running out of hope.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
As a dual citizen I take my democracy seriously. I’ve always voted.
By DANNY GOODMAN
Over the past months some of our politicians and military folk have been speaking about the need to confront the economic and environmental disaster facing nearly two million people in Gaza.
The fact is that what holds back Gaza’s economy is not lack of an artificial island, but Israel’s restrictions on goods traveling to Gaza, and Hamas control of the Strip.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.