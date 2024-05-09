Vessel carrying aid to US-built pier off Gaza leaves Cyprus

A vessel carrying aid to a pier built by the US off Gaza set sail from Cyprus on Thursday, marine tracking websites showed.

The US-flagged Sagamore left the port of Larnaca on Thursday morning. US officials have said the vessel will offload supplies onto a floating pier built to expedite aid into the enclave.

Cypriot authorities did not immediately comment. They had earlier said the ship would sail as soon as the floating platform was in place, subject to weather conditions.

Why send aid to Gaza?

Israel's military campaign against Hamas, in response to Hamas's attack on Israel on Oct. 7, has dramatically impacted the Gaza Strip, where aid agencies warn its 2.3 million people are facing imminent famine.

Cyprus opened a sea corridor in March to ship aid directly to Gaza, where deliveries via land have been severely disrupted by border closures and Israel's military operations. A person is seen on board as a US-flagged cargo vessel, the Sagamore, carrying aid to a pier built by the US off Gaza sets sail from Larnaca, Cyprus. (credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)

US-based charity World Food Kitchen used the route twice before seven of its workers were killed in an Israeli air strike on April 1.