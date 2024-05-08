IDF kills Hamas terrorists in Rafah, uncovers underground shafts

IDF troops led by the 162nd Division and guided by intelligence information gathered by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the Intelligence Unit, continued precise operations against Hamas and its terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah, the military said on Wednesday.

Troops of the 401st Brigade killed terrorists and uncovered terror infrastructure and underground shafts in the area, which the forces subsequently began to destroy.

Forces from the Givati Brigade also identified and killed a terrorist armed with an RPG. IDF troops operate against Hamas in Rafah. May 8, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF operates on the Palestinian side of Rafah crossing

In parallel, the military said forces carried out targeted operations on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing based on intelligence information they had received regarding terrorists in the area.

The IDF also said that in addition to the activity of the ground troops, Israel Air Force jets had carried out strikes on more than 100 terror targets in the Strip, among which were observation posts, launch posts, military infrastructures, and structures.