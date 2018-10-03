gideon sa'ar

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Gideon Sa’ar said Israel has exhausted its options for a two-state solution.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Social Equality Minister Gamliel: ‘Enough of being politically correct; let us be biblically correct’
Likud dismisses criticism from Gideon Sa'ar, saying he is a "talkbacker" spouting nonsense from the living room of his Tel Aviv home.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Sa'ar announces change to Law of Return which had previously only allowed for heterosexual partners to receive Israeli citizenship.
By JEREMY SHARON
Likud No. 2 spoke at a conference marking nine-year anniversary of Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Interior Minister Gideon Sa'ar gave a resolutely negative response to reports that Netanyahu is looking into pushing off upcoming poll.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Only seven mayors running unchallenged.
Avec l’annonce de son « retrait », le ministre de l’Intérieur Gidon Saar a secoué le paysage politique israélien
#5 on The Jerusalem Post's 50 Most Influential Jews list.
Netanyahu denies further reports that he was seeking a national unity government with the Zionist Union.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Sa'ar will not challenge Netanyahu in Likud leadership race, he announces.
Is the battle about to begin?
“Only God can stop an event as big as this.”
Hundreds attended Gideon Sa'ar's political comeback launch.
Netanyahu's former No. 2 in Likud flexes his political muscle.
“I love teaching, I love my students and I need the tools and the resources to be the best so that i can give the best.”
By SARAH LEVI
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Damascus Gate both a symbol of terrorism and the fight against it.
By HERB KEINON
“I want to praise Prime Minister Netanyahu for maintaining Israel’s interests during eight tough years.”
The former interior minister announced on Monday evening that he intends to return to politics to the surprise of some and the delight of many supporters.
Poll shows former minister is front-runner to replace Netanyahu.
Urges Netanyahu and Trump not to form a terror state.
Former Likud minister Sa'ar slams reconciliation deal after combative Erdogan interview with Israel's Channel 2.
If Netanyahu has his way, all these contracts would become null and void.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gideon Saar (Likud), Israel's former Interior Minister wrote that the attack was a "mass murder of people" who believe in the French values; Trump suspends VP pick after tragedy.
By ARIEL WHITMAN,REUTERS
The poll found that a party led by Sa’ar and Lapid would win 26 seats compared to 25 for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud.
As the line from Catch-22 goes: Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they aren't after you.
“Israel can’t count on the assumption that Hamas is deterred," Bennett said.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,CORAL BRAUN
Taken Monday among 500 respondents representing a statistical sample of the adult population, the poll had a 4.3 percent margin of error.
Among the general public, Sa'ar received more than twice as much support as Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon and internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan.
Asked on Twitter whether he would run in the early vote, which Netanyahu seeks to hold on February 23, Sa'ar wrote: "I do not act in puppet shows."
Gideon Sa’ar would only lose to Netanyahu by five percent, 34% to 29%.
Former Likud minister breaks his nearly year-long media silence to come out against High Court ruling partly overturning anti-migrant bill.
"Teaching Nakba is a fundamental mistake,” Sa’ar says.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Now that his dream job is within grasp, Sa'ar must decide if to run.
The court not only refused, but it also nullified Sa'ar's prior decision, appearing to remove any further moves against the stores, barring an appeal to a higher court.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Erdan will continue to be responsible for the Israel Broadcast Authority and the public broadcast reform he began earlier this year.
Communications Minister will replace Gideon Sa'ar, who left politics this week.
Sa'ar will resign from the Knesset on Monday, and will be replaced by Leon Litinetsky of Yisrael Beytenu.
PM scheduled to return from US on October 3 before Yom Kippur: "When I return from the US, whoever wants can meet with me," he tells Likud ministers in wake of Sa'ar's resignation.
According to Channel 2, Netanyahu was enraged by Sa’ar’s refusal to back his controversial proposal to postpone the date of presidential elections, which were held earlier this summer.
Since Even is married to outgoing Interior Minister and Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar, she was instructed that interviews with Likud politicians are taboo on her nightly news program.
Sa'ar doesn't think he'll be returning to politics soon.
Interior Minister Gideon Sa’ar stunned the political world when he announced his "retirement."
Gideon Sa'ar makes surprise announcement at holiday toast stating intentions to leave the gov't and the Knesset; says it's for family; Likudniks say it's politics.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
Interior Minister says new borders “one of the most important social revolutions in Israel’s history,” will reduce inequality.
By NIV ELIS
Many stores, especially big chains simply swallow the city's NIS 730 fine for being open on the holy day.
In Tel Aviv, grocery stores have been open for many years despite the ban and have simply paid the small fines levied on them by the municipality for doing so.
Authors Amos Oz and Etgar Keret, actors Gila Almagor, Moni Moshonov and Moshe Ivgi, singers Gidi Gov and Ehud Banai among signees.
1,705 African migrants agreed this month to voluntarily leave Israel, Interior Minister says.
By BEN HARTMAN
Over 700 African migrants have taken the $3,500 stipend and returned to their home countries in February so far, says Interior Minister Gideon Sa'ar.
By BEN HARTMAN,Ariel Ben Solomon
Gideon Sa'ar discusses this week’s mass demonstrations by African migrants in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem; accuses outside bodies of initiating protests to pressure state to change "infiltrator law".
By MOSHE COHEN
Opposition plans filibuster; poll shows 53% of public supports bill; Sa'ar: Government is responsible for protecting borders.
Moshe Yaalon is an experienced, balanced, and practical straight-shooter, and his personality is the antithesis of Netanyahu’s culture of hedonism.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
We must remember and remind others what Rabin really stood for. Rabin was opposed to the idea of a Palestinian state.
By GIDEON SA’AR
No one gets to the position Sa’ar reached without devoting most of their waking hours to their career, which inevitably comes at the expense of their family.
By JEFF BARAK
Indeed, we will always be “a nation that dwells in solitude,” but perhaps we will be privileged to witness a curse transform into a blessing.
By SHALOM HAMMER
It is imperative that we adopt and enforce all the measures that the government of Israel has enacted to deal with the problem if we wish to significantly reduce time infiltrators stay in Israel.
By AMNON BEN-AMI
Nothing lasts forever, and a number of challengers are poised to take on the mantle of future leaders of the Right in a post-Netanyahu era.