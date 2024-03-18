Gantz, Sa'ar clash with rest of coalition over legislative veto power

A dispute broke out within the government on Monday between the leaders of the two parties who joined the government after the October 7 Hamas massacre, Ministers-without-portfolio MKs Benny Gantz and Gideon Sa'ar, after the coalition announced that it would move forward with a bill proposal that Gantz and Sa'ar vetoed.

In the coalition agreements to form the emergency government, signed by Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the sides agreed that "no bills will be legislated and no other decisions will be made, excluding decisions to lengthen the current situation and stabilize the economic situation, unless agreed upon by the heads of parties who signed this document." Gantz and Sa'ar announced on Monday morning that they were using their veto power on a bill that would change the makeup of committees that elect rabbis at the municipal and neighborhood level so that the government would have a majority.

Disagreements over who can use vetos

However, the coalition government before October 7 said it would not respect the veto power. According to several reports, coalition members argued that Sa'ar did not have veto power since his new party had not signed its own coalition agreement. The coalition also argued that Gantz was the first to have violated the coalition agreements by flying to Washington without Netanyahu's permission and opposing the renewed 2024 national budget, which passed into law on March 13.

The bill in question was first promoted ahead of scheduled elections for state rabbinical positions in the summer of 2023. However, those elections were postponed – an election to choose Israel's new Ashkenazi and Sephardic Chief Rabbis is scheduled for April 9, and an election for each rabbi's 15-member rabbinical council is scheduled for June 10. The upcoming elections, therefore, required that the law be promoted once again.

The bill proposal would weaken local authorities' power to appoint local rabbis, give the religious affairs minister significant power over the selection of municipal and neighborhood rabbis, and subjugate the entire array of local rabbis and religious councils to the Chief Rabbinate. Gideon Sa'ar & Benny Gantz (credit: Courtesy, MAARIV)

The religious characters of the various cities

In a discussion in June, Tani Frank, Director of the Center for Judaism and State Policy at the Shalom Hartman Institute, explained to The Jerusalem Post that since different cities in Israel have differing religious characters, from the ultra-orthodox Bnei Brak to the largely secular Tel Aviv, existing law gives local authorities a majority in the committee that is responsible for electing their authority's chief rabbi. While local chief rabbis, meaning chief rabbis of cities, towns, regional councils, etc., are officially subordinate to the Chief Rabbinate, the reality on the ground is that each local chief rabbi has broad independence to adapt religious services to the character and needs of each authority.

Frank explained that the new law would alter this, both by stating in law that the Chief Rabbinate Council will be the "highest religious and halakhic authority" and by altering the makeup of the committees that elect the local rabbis so that the Religious Affairs Minister and Chief Rabbinate – and not the local authority leaders themselves – have a majority and can therefore, for example, appoint an ultra-orthodox rabbi as the chief rabbi of Tel Aviv.

In addition, critics of the law have claimed that it is based on an attempt by the Shas party, which sponsored the bill, to appoint rabbis affiliated with the party to rabbinical positions.